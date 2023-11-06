Adin Ross reveals Lionel Messi outbid him for Miami mansion

Adin Ross has revealed that he failed to purchase a luxurious mansion in Miami because eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi outbid him.

Going from strength to strength, Adin Ross‘ rise in the streaming game started in 2019 mainly playing NBA 2K on Twitch. He would continue to grow quickly before getting banned in February 2023 for “unmoderated hateful conduct,” in his chat.

In March 2023 he signed what he claimed to be the “biggest streaming deal ever,” to go Kick exclusive. The fee was reported as being $150 million over two years but Ross himself has since denied that number.

Now looking to use those earnings, Adin Ross planned to move into a new residence in Miami but a certain Argentine football superstar made that more difficult than expected.

Adin Ross claims he lost out on Miami mansion to Lionel Messi

Speaking about the Miami mansion he was targeting, Ross explained why he couldn’t buy it with a “very famous professional athlete,” outbidding him for the property.

“It’s nothing about me being broken. I just couldn’t get to there in time. I saw the house, but they were already in talks and all that,” the streamer opened before revealing “The professional athlete is Messi.”

Explaining how Messi was involved, Ross continued: “Messi’s parents, I think it was? I believe it was his grandparents, or I don’t know who the f**k it was. Messi, they wanted a crib for their grandchildren or some sh*t, they were playing a game. I don’t even know, and they got it.”

Although Adin Ross is a wealthy streamer his net worth pales compared to that of the football star. While most sources estimated Ross’ net worth at roughly $40 million, Messi’s is believed to be over $600 million.

Net worth estimates are usually not accurate but they do suggest the disparity between the two is significant. That’s only to be expected given Messi’s annual salary at Inter Miami and lucrative sponsorships thanks to his enormous brand.