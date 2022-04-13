TikTok crisis as top stars Bella Poarch, Addison Rae, more all banned

TikTok is leaving users confused and upset as it has just hit three of its biggest creators with seemingly “permanent” bans: Addison Rae, Charli D’Amelio, and Bella Poarch.

Bella Poarch might be a big-time music artist now, but fans can’t forget how she got her start on TikTok when she created the platform’s most-liked video of all time.

The ‘Build a Bitch’ singer has gone on to accrue massive internet fame, boasting a TikTok following of over 88.9 million fans (not including her nearly 6 million YouTube subscribers).

However, these fans were left totally confused after the star was among the first to be hit with an unexpected “permanent” ban from TikTok on April 12.

Poarch shared a screenshot of a TikTok notification via Twitter, which said that she’d been permanently banned from the viral video site for “multiple violations of our community guidelines.”

The singer reacted to this news with a sad face emoji, seemingly just as confused as her listeners.

Addison Rae hit with “permanent” TikTok ban

Poarch isn’t the only major TikTok star getting hit with a ban from the platform; Addison Rae also claimed she was banned from the site, showing that she’d similarly been in violation of Community Guidelines.

Luckily, she was able to joke about the ordeal, saying “I knew I should have deleted the twerking video.”

I knew I should’ve deleted the twerking video 😔😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SytzsPbPJj — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) April 12, 2022

Charli D’Amelio permanently banned on TikTok

That’s not all; even Charli D’Amelio has seemingly been hit with a permaban, leaving fans totally confused, upset, and concerned that this could be the result of another widespread hack like the one that saw questionable content uploaded to the YouTube channels of stars like Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber last week.

It’s unclear if all these top stars will remain banned from the platform; last year, Addison Rae received what was supposed to be a “permanent” ban from the site late last year before getting reinstated after a short time.

Whatever the case may be, it looks like fans will just have to bide their time until two of the site’s biggest stars gets their accounts back in order.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated with all the latest details right here as the situation develops.