Mama Tot left fans on the edge of their seats after a comment from a fan claiming her dad dated the TikToker in high school led to an exciting dating story.

On July 16, 2024, one of Mama Tot’s 12.8M followers commented on a video claiming that her dad dated the TikTok star back when they were in high school together.

Mama Tot, whose real name is Ophelia, responded with a video asking who the viewer’s dad was before going into more detail about her dating life when she was still a teenager.

“Who is your daddy?” she asked. “I need to know because I didn’t have too many boyfriends Let’s break it down, shall we? I got pregnant at 15, and my boyfriend who I thought I was all in love with was cheating on me the entire time. Then, ends up breaking my heart at three months pregnant.”

“But then I get married at 18, but there was only like one boyfriend I had in that two year time span. What the hell was his name? Jimmy? Was Jimmy your daddy? I need to know who your daddy is like immediately.”

The story left quite a few of Ophelia’s viewers hooked, and the video received nearly 5M likes and over 10,000 comments in the first 14 hours of it being live.

“Can we make ‘Who is your Daddy’ a sound,” one user replied.

Another said, “Mama tot this was so much info in one video.”

“I’ve never been this early but now I’m invested and gotta know!” a third replied.

Mama Tot updated fans in a comment just a few hours after the video was posted, revealing that she spoke with the person who commented. However, we’ll have to wait for Mama Tot to spill the tea in a follow-up video.

“I just spoke to princess! UPDATE TOMORROW!!!” she said. “It’s not Jimmy! But man are yall gonna love this story.”

