Addison Rae to star in Snapchat show after surprise TikTok ban

Influencer, music artist, and actress Addison Rae has signed on to star in an upcoming Snapchat show shortly after her temporary ban from TikTok.

Addison Rae is best known for her status as a TikTok superstar. The influencer is one of the platform’s most-followed (and most profitable) content creators — but she isn’t putting all her eggs in one basket.

Rae notably branched out from the world of social media by starring in Netflix’s 2021 movie, ‘He’s All That.’ She even kickstarted a career in the music biz with her very first original song, ‘Obsessed.’

Combine that with her own makeup line, ‘Item Beauty,’ and it seems like Rae’s covering all her bases… but is TikTok a thing of the past for this social media socialite?

Addison Rae banned from TikTok

On October 14, Rae was surprisingly banned from the platform after uploading a video that went against TikTok’s Community Guidelines. Although her account was quickly re-instated, that didn’t stop her from joking that it was “time to get a job.”

Well time to get a job pic.twitter.com/BJ4xDyFfko — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) October 15, 2021

Addison Rae to star in Snapchat show

Just a few days after her account went back online, Rae was reportedly signed to star in a series on Snapchat as part of the app’s slate of ‘Originals’ shows, which follow the day-to-day lives of such stars as Megan Thee Stallion, Stephen Curry, and more.

In particular, Addison’s ‘Originals’ series will bring the TikToker back home to Louisiana after moving across the country to Los Angeles and making it big as a celebrity.

The show is slated to be released in 2022, and will be the first time fans get an up-close and personal look into Rae’s life outside of her current podcast with her mother, Sheri Easterling.

Rae’s show comes hot on the heels of another reality-style show for the D’Amelio family, which shares the ins-and-outs of internet fame as experienced by TikTok’s most-followed creator, Charli D’Amelio, and her sister, Dixie.

Thus far, it looks like fans are equal parts hyped and skeptical over Rae’s latest venture — but we’ll just have to wait to deliver the final verdict come 2022.