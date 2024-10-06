TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg dies aged 25

TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg has died ‘suddenly’ at the age of 25, as confirmed by her husband, Cameron Grigg.

Social media star Taylor Rousseau Grigg, who boasted over 208,000 followers on Instagram and 1.4 million on TikTok, died ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’ on October 5.

Her husband, Cameron Grigg, announced in an Instagram post: “No one ever expects to have to deal with this kind of pain and heartache, especially at our age.

“This past year Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime. And in spite of that she still has been such a light and always brought joy to everyone around her.

Article continues after ad

“She is the most brave and strong woman I know, and her confidence in the Lord outweighed every other circumstance she’s faced, even in her darkest hours. I know she’s saved my life and so many others out there.”

Cameron stated that “her earthly body” was being preserved for organ donation. “She doesn’t owe anyone, anything. But she would want everyone to know that she’s more than ok,” he said.

Article continues after ad

He also included a link to a GoFundMe page. “With this being so sudden and unexpected we don’t have anything financially in order,” he explained, “Taylor has been in and out of the hospital since we got married which has affected our financial situation, therefore we don’t have any insurance.”

Article continues after ad

The circumstances surrounding her death are still unclear. The GoFundMe page has so far raised over $28,000 towards its $100,000 target.

On TikTok, Taylor would often share videos that highlighted her daily life, shopping hauls from stores like HomeGoods and Dollar Tree, and GRWM content. Her final video documented a vet visit with her dog, while her last Instagram post celebrated her one-year wedding anniversary.

The content creator isn’t the only TikTok star from to have died this year. Last month, Kubra Aykut died at 26 after falling from the 5th floor of a luxury apartment in Turkey.