Addison Rae reveals she’s been permanently banned on TikTok

Addison Rae has been permanently banned from TikTok, the internet celebrity revealed on October 14, with the suspension apparently due to “multiple violations” of the platform’s Community Guidelines.

The reason for Rae’s alleged permanent suspension has yet to be revealed, though several stars have been wrongfully banned via mass reports on the platform.

The 21-year-old is one of TikTok’s biggest stars, and was among the first wave of internet celebrities to rise from the social media platform in 2020 alongside Charli D’Amelio, Loren Gray, and more. Before the suspension — which Rae reported on Twitter on October 14 — she boasted a whopping 84.8 million followers.

Advertisement

Following the ban reveal, the TikTok superstar joked: “Well, time to get a job.”

Well time to get a job pic.twitter.com/BJ4xDyFfko — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) October 15, 2021

This is a developing story, and we will continue updating.