Addison Rae teases possible song about her breakup with Bryce Hall - Dexerto

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall’s on-again, off-again romance took a nosedive in March amid cheating allegations against Bryce — and some fans are convinced that Addison could be making a new song about the fallout.

“Braddison” became one of TikTok’s most popular pairings in late 2019, after the two influencer powerhouses constantly appeared in videos and social media posts together.

However, it took another year before they finally made things official — but mere months later, the two parted ways, after Hall had been accused of cheating on Rae while out on a business trip to Las Vegas.

In April, Hall claimed that Rae had been the one to take their breakup to social media, in spite of his pleas to keep things off the books. He later said that Rae was “insecure” about other girls and cited this as part of the reason for their split.

A day after Hall’s claims went public via his reality show, Addison Rae seems to have teased yet another original song, following her very first single “Obsessed.”

Unlike her first song — a radical self-love anthem in an age of feeling pressured to look like the next Instagram model — this one appears to be centered around her breakup from Bryce Hall… although the lyrics aren’t exactly clear.

In an April 21 Instagram stories post, Rae shared a screenshot of what seem to be lyrics written in the Notes app.

Unfortunately, most of the words have been scribbled out with a pen tool, but one line makes the whole point quite obvious: “There’s no more us.”

That’s not all; Rae also shared a muted video of herself in the recording studio, further hinting that she’s cooking up another song.

Hall himself has stated that he is the “inspiration” for most of her musical projects — and even though they’re broken up now, this could hold true for whatever breakup anthem she’s got in the works, if it ends up being the case.

For now, fans will have to watch and wait for whatever Rae has in store… which could mark her very first real statement on the subject since she and Hall split apart.