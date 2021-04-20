Bryce Hall slams Addison Rae for not keeping breakup "off social media" - Dexerto

TikToker and YouTube star Bryce Hall has recently opened up about his breakup with ex-girlfriend Addison Rae, revealing that, despite taking pains to keep their relationship offline, their split ended up going public, anyway.

Bryce Hall and Addison Rae are both famous in their own right, but it was their on-again, off-again relationship status that kept fans glued to their For You Pages as the two seemed to get closer and closer in 2019.

Fast forward to 2020, and the two revealed they were officially dating, and had even gotten together before that — but it wasn’t long before their newly-formed romance crashed and burned.

Advertisement

Amidst a swath of cheating rumors against Hall, Rae accidentally let slip that the self-described “Party Animal” was now her “ex-boyfriend” in an interview, setting the entire internet ablaze with even more drama and speculation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tiktokinsiders (@tiktokinsiders)

It appears that this was the last thing Bryce Hall wanted, as told in a Sway House reality show clip on Instagram.

The segment shows the direct aftermath of Addison’s mid-interview slip-up, with Bryce Hall appearing physically and mentally distressed as he explains that he’d asked Rae to keep their romance off the books.

“I don’t get why she always brings it to social media,” Hall vented. “We put a lot out for everyone to see. Some things you like to keep private, and one of them was the breakup.”

Advertisement

“I 100% get it,” he continued after announcing that Addison had unfollowed him. “You go through a breakup, and then you don’t want to see them on your page all the time. It was unexpected for me, though. I didn’t think we were just going to cut out of each other’s lives that fast.”

Read More: Addison Rae responds to Jack Harlow relationship rumors

Hall went on to claim that Addison was “insecure” about other girls during their relationship, and stated that he’d even apologized to her after being “yelled” at because of it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sway House (@swayla)

“I’m always going to respect Addison,” Hall explained. “Even when I’m calling her insecure and insinuating she’s the reason our relationship didn’t work… I’m always gonna respect her.”

Advertisement

While Addison has yet to respond to this latest interview segment, it seems that the TikTok fanbase is largely divided over Hall’s opinion on his breakup.

Stay tuned to Dexerto as we continue to follow one of TikTok’s biggest breakups yet.