Addison Rae responds to Jack Harlow relationship rumors - Dexerto

Addison Rae indirectly addressed the shocking rumors that she cheated on Bryce Hall and started a new relationship with singer Jack Harlow by confirming she is single.

Once upon a time, Addison Rae and Bryce Hall were the sweethearts of the influencer scene. Their highly publicized relationship seemed rock-solid, but it eventually came crashing down when she confirmed they had broken up.

Rumors that Bryce cheated on her had been circulating for months in the lead-up to their split, which they both denied.

But in a shocking turn of events, Bryce recently called her out for blocking him on social media and even implied actually she cheated on him in just the latest twist in the tale.

Fans immediately scavenged the internet, trying to find information on what happened. They discovered that Addison was spotted hanging out with singer Jack Harlow at the Jake Paul fight, which fuelled rumors the two of them were in a relationship.

However, they also claimed she spent a bit of time with Bryce too, potentially to try and rekindle their relationship. Many believe the overlap between the two is what fuelled Bryce’s cryptic tweets.

Ultimately, Addison decided to respond to rumors in the simplest and most effective way. “I’m single,” she wrote, implying that she isn’t bound to either Jack or Bryce and has the freedom to do whatever she wants.

I’m single — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) April 19, 2021

When it’s all said and done, Addison and Bryce have both made it pretty clear that their relationship has been over for quite some time.

The latest developments and rumors will undoubtedly be a spanner in the works as they try to move on, but it’s inevitable when so many fans are still deeply invested in their personal lives.