Did Addison Rae cheat on Bryce Hall? Cryptic tweets spark rumors - Dexerto

TikTok star Bryce Hall dropped some pretty cryptic posts on Twitter regarding someone cheating on him, and some fans have quickly pointed to something happening between himself and Addison Rae.

The rise of TikTok has seen fans latch onto a new batch of social media stars. Many of TikTok’s big names are still teenagers, but they’ve got millions upon millions of fans.

As he’s grown and grown, Bryce Hall has shared plenty of personal details with fans, but there is nothing fans are interested more in than his relationship with Addison Rae.

The pair have been on-and-off-again for quite some time but they were spotted together at the Jake Paul and Ben Askren fight. However, cryptic posts from Bryce in the aftermath have got some fans worried.

Advertisement

In the early hours of April 19, the TikTok star put out two tweets that didn’t name anyone and conveyed that he was rather annoyed at something.

“I’m about to explode man,” his tweet said, and before fans could put their finger on what had upset him, he followed that up with another post.

“F**king me, telling me you love me then sneaking around with someone else… that f**king hurts,” Bryce said, with fans quickly connecting the dots and pointing the finger at Addison.

im about to explode man — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) April 19, 2021

fucking me, telling me u love me then sneaking around w/ someone else… that fuckin hurts — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) April 19, 2021

While nothing has been confirmed, fans did some digging and uncovered an Instagram post apparently linking Addison and singer Jack Harlow.

Advertisement

The post alleges that the TikToker and the singer spent time together at the Jake Paul fight, even though she’d been spotted with Bryce there too. What made things more interesting for fans is that Bryce liked the post itself.

Some of Bryce Hall’s fans think Bryce is talking about Addison Rae, as there were rumors they got back together during Jake Paul’s “fight.” Some fan pages are speculating that Addison may have had a thing with Jack Harlow. Bryce allegedly liked this post on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/4L4WFkltLU — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 19, 2021

As noted, there’s nothing confirmed about the pair, and the constant confusion around the relationship still lingers heavy.

Fans will be hoping that they say something official before any more shots and cryptic messages are sent out.