Addison Rae speaks out amid Bryce Hall cheating rumors - Dexerto

TikTok star Addison Rae has spoken out against online hate amid wild rumors that boyfriend Bryce Hall cheated on her, saying that there are “some things I choose to handle offline.”

Addison Rae is one of the most popular creators on TikTok, and with over 77 million followers she stands as the second most followed person on the entire app.

Her internet fame has brought her countless incredible opportunities and she gains new fans every day, but the spotlight definitely comes with some downsides.

Addison and fellow TikToker Bryce Hall, dubbed by some as ‘Braddison,’ are one of the most popular influencers couples, and many fans have become invested in their relationship, with the pair often collaborating on content together.

However, rumors began to emerge after a series of screenshots gained traction on social media, claiming that Bryce had cheated on Addison.

The wild claims started to blow up, and Bryce even had to address them on Twitter, stating simply, “I didn’t cheat on Addison.”

I didn’t cheat on addison. — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 1, 2021

It became particularly difficult for Addison, who was grilled about the claims by paparazzi on March 2 as she walked to her car, looking as though she was getting overwhelmed by the situation.

Addison has now spoken out about parts of her life she chooses to keep private in an Instagram story on March 3.

“I love y’all and I’m always so grateful for the kind words and support you show me,” she wrote. “Sharing my life with y’all makes me happy, but some things I choose to handle offline.”

The star continued by saying, “when, and if, I want to share, I will make that decision,” again thanking her fans for the love and support, but reminding people that “hate is never the answer.”

Both Addison and Bryce’s comment sections on TikTok have been flooded with people talking about the claims, with some throwing hate at Bryce, and others calling out paparazzi.

It’s not totally clear what’s going on behind the scenes with the pair, but many Braddison fans are hoping that the rumors are just claims that were blown out of proportion.