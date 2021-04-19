Bryce Hall sued over “racist” fight at Mexican restaurant - Dexerto

Bryce Hall has found himself embroiled in more than just your regular old influencer drama after new reports claim he’s being sued for a fight that allegedly started after the social media star was throwing around racial slurs in a Mexican restaurant.

Social media star Bryce Hall’s brawl last year in an L.A. restaurant has apparently resulted in a lawsuit, with the owner claiming the social media star started the whole thing by hurling racial terms and refusing to stop vaping.

Video released in October 2020 by TMZ shows the star involved in an altercation at a Los Angeles eatery called Cinco, where Hall (in a white, long-sleeved shirt) can be seen getting pushed off of another man.

Advertisement

Hernan Fernando, the co-owner of Cinco, told TMZ that he’s seeking an unspecified amount from Hall in a lawsuit for “assault, battery, emotional distress” and “attacking him based on his ethnicity.”

Hall has yet to reply to news of the lawsuit, but we’ll update you as soon as more details emerge.

This article is currently being updated…