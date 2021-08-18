Addison Rae & Charli XCX reveal how they used exclusive celebrity dating app Raya

Addison Rae joined singer Charli XCX on her BBC podcast ‘Best Song Ever’ to discuss her favorite songs and both celebrities offered some insight into their use of the celebrity dating app ‘Raya’.

Everyone’s been obsessed with hit TikToker Addison Rae since she blew up on TikTok last year and recently who she might be dating. Rumors have been circling lately after Rae appeared to kiss Omer Fedi in public only increasing fan’s interest more.

Addison Rae appeared on Charli XCX’s podcast, released on August 16, and teased that the duo would discuss “sad boys on dating apps.” The podcast discusses each guest’s favorite songs from ones at funerals, falling in love, and would dance to when they were ten years old.

Advertisement

The pair know each other from dancing together on TikTok to collaborating on new music.

The two celebrities got on the topic of ‘Raya’ when Rae said her favorite song to cry to was “River” by Leon Bridges. Rae said she’d first heard the song in the hit show ‘Big Little Lies’.

Rae said the song “always made me sad” as she associates it to a specific time in her life. However, Charli XCX, whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison, said that she associated it with the dating app ‘Raya’.

Rae and Charli XCX’s experience on Raya

‘Raya’ is a dating app for those in the entertainment industry and you have to be referred to by a current member. It now also has features for professional networking.

Advertisement

Aitchison described the app as “a little bit bougie and annoying” before Rae added that you have to “pick a song for your profile.”

Aitchison went onto say that when she was on the app, she “always remember seeing these boys and this song would be their song”.

Rae was shocked to hear this saying “that’s insane”. She went onto say that she “never came across” boys who had the song on their profile and added that she used to have the app.

She said from her experience, people’s songs were “the Rolling Stones or the Beatles” in an attempt to show they listened to “a spectrum of music”. The pair agreed though that they would often see a lot of Drake on profiles.

Advertisement

Charli XCX’s podcast ‘Best Song Ever’ is available through BBC Sounds. Episodes are available through Spotify and Apple Podcasts though the episode featuring Rae will not available until next week for those who cannot access BBC Sounds.

In the rest of the podcast, Rae talked about “crying a lot” and being an emotional person. When asked about whether her funeral casket would be pink, Rae said that it would actually be opal as it is her birthstone. She also said there’d be no black at her wedding.

On the topic of viral songs on TikTok, Rae said her favorite song was ‘Dreams’ by Fleetwood Mac.