How to get Rock Sling spell in Elden Ring

Rock Sling is a powerful Gravity Sorcery in Elden Ring. Here is how you can get access to this spell easily.

Elden Ring is filled with powerful sorceries that will give you a significant advantage against the various bosses. One sorcery you can come across is Rock Sling, a powerful spell that can be grabbed early in the game and will make your journey a lot easier.

Apart from dealing decent damage, Rock Sling is also good at stunning bosses. This will allow you to land another critical attack or buy time to heal and catch your breath. Here’s what you need to do to get Rock Sling in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring: How to get Rock Sling sorcery

Rock Sling can be found in Caelid at the Street of Sage’s Ruins. If you’re just exploring naturally, it could take a while before you reach this place. However, there is a shortcut that will help you grab this spell early.

The steps to get access to Rock Sling have been discussed below:

Step 1: Reach Dragon-Burnt Ruins

FromSoftware The Dragon Burnt Ruins can be found in the middle of Agheel Lake

Make your way to the Dragon-Burnt Ruins. You can find this place in the middle of Agheel Lake, on the right-hand side of The First Step site of Grace.

Just be cautious that Agheel Lake is also home to an enemy called Flying Dragon Agheel, who will be challenging if you try fighting in the very early game, so don’t worry about him yet.

Step 2: Head to the basement of Dragon-Burnt Ruins

FromSoftware Remember to kill the rats in the lower section of Dragon-Burnt Ruins

Once you reach Dragon Burnt Ruins, ignore all the enemies and make your way to the basement of this place, through an opening in the ground you will find in the middle of the ruins. In the basement, you will find a couple of rats. It is recommended you kill the first before proceeding.

Upon defeating the rats, open the door in front of you, and interact with the chest inside. This chest is a teleporter trap that will take you to Sellia Crystal Tunnel.

Step 3: Make your way to Caelid

FromSoftware You can reach Caelid from Sellia Crystal Tunnel

Once you teleport to Sellia Crystal Tunnel, walk forward, and take a hard U-turn to the right. After the right turn, proceed forward and you will come across a staircase. Use the staircase to go down and hit the Sellia Crystal Tunnel site of Grace.

From here, walk towards the entrance of the cave and you are now in Caelid. As a note of caution, the Sellia Crystal Tunnel has an enemy called Lesser Kindred of Rot. These are pest-like creatures who will attack you with long-range moves that will one-shot you in the early game.

You should run to the Sellia Crystal Tunnel site of Grace as fast as possible so that if you die, you can respawn here.

Step 4: Proceed to the Street of Sages Ruins

FromSoftware Street of Sages Ruins can be found in the middle of Swamp of Aeonia

From the entrance of Sellia Crystal Tunnel, get on top of Torrent, and start moving northwest. As you ride on Torrent, you will see the Swamp of Aeonia to your left, which is the lake filled with a liquid that will inflict you with Scarlet Rot if you try to traverse through it barefoot. It does not have any effect if you are on Torrent.

Skip any enemy you see here, and eventually, you will reach the Street of Sages Ruins in the middle of the Swamp of Aeonia.

Step 5: How to find Rock Sling

FromSoftware Rock Sling is a powerful gravity sorcery in Elden Ring

Once you reach the Street of Sages Ruins, you need to reach the basement, similar to how you did it in Dragon-Burnt Ruins. The opening to the basement is easy to locate as it is surrounded by an enemy called Servant of Rot. These enemies wear a funny-looking mushroom hat, use a stick to walk, and attack you with poison.

Defeat these enemies if you need to and go down the stairs until you reach a closed door. Lift the door and you will see a chest that you need to open.

Inside the chest, you will find the Rock Sling gravitational sorcery. As it happens, in the Street of Sages Ruins, you will also get access to the Meteorite Staff. This staff can be looted from a body hanging from a window. The Meteorite Staff boots gravity sorceries, which means it synergizes well with Rock Sling.

