All new Sorcery & Incantation locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

All new Sorcery & Incantation locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the ErdtreeFromSoftware
Elden Ring players who become casters now have access to a new arsenal of spells in Shadow of the Erdtree. Here’s how to find them all in the Shadow Realm.
In Elden Ring, a rule of thumb is Sorceries are often damage-based spells, while Incantations often create healing and buff effects – though, there are a couple that inflict damage. You’ll need a high Intelligence or Arcane stat for Sorceries and a high Faith for Incantations, though it’s possible to dabble with low-level spells to augment a melee build.
Once you have completed the requirements for starting Shadow of the Erdtree and entered the Shadow Realm, you can start discovering new spells to add to your list. Here’s where to find the Sorceries and Incantations in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.
Incantations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
There are 28 new Incantations in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Here’s how to find them and what they do:
|Incantation
|Stat
|Effect
|Location
|Aspect of the Crucible: Bloom
|Faith 27
|Creates a flower out of the user’s chest that fires damaging light. Can be charged for extra strength.
|Near a corpse by the Ravine North Site of Grace. Check for a Giant Miranda Bud in the area.
|Aspect of the Crucible: Thorns
|Faith 27
|The spell creates many golden porcupine thorns that strike out throughout the area.
|This incantation is found in the Shadow Keep, northeast of Ensis Castle. To access the spell, you need to defeat the Golden Hippopotamus, the first boss of the dungeon.
|Bayle’s Flame Lightning
|Arcane 53
|Conjure the right arm of Bayle the Dread to strike the foe with combined fire and lightning
|Defeat Bayle the Dread and trade his heart at the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion.
|Bayle’s Tyranny
|Arcane 49
|Mimic’s Bayle the Dread’s breath attack, creating a shockwave and magma eruptions in the nearby area.
|Defeat Bayle the Dread and trade his heart at the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion.
|Divine Beast Tornado
|Faith 28
|Summons a storm in the same manner as the Dancing Lion.
|Earned when you defeat the Divine Beast Dancing Lion.
|Divine Beast Feathers
|Faith 24
|Open your arms and fire powerful feathers at your foe.
|Found in Rauh Ancient Ruins West Site of Grace on a corpse. Be careful, as this area is guarded by a Divine Bird Warrior who can use this spell against you.
|Dragonbolt of Florissax
|Faith 52
|Summons crimson lightning that increases the damage negation of nearby allies and yourself.
|Complete the Dragon Priest’s quest by using Thiollier’s potion on them after killing a Jagger Peaks Drake and earning Igon’s loyalty. Wait for them to wake up, talk to them, then defeat Bayle the Dread with Igon summoned. Return to the Dragon Priest to earn the spell.
|Electrocharge
|Faith 30
|It charges your body with electricity with a bolt of lightning.
|Once you’ve finished Enris Castle and reached the Highroad Cross Site of Grace, head northwest until you reach the Church of the Crusade. Behind this is a legacy dungeon called the Fog Catacombs. Within this dungeon, you’ll find a room with two skeletal sorcerers. Defeat this to find the Electrocharge spell.
|Fire Serpent
|Faith 16
|Creates a fiery serpent that strikes foes.
|Found in the Shadow Keep near the Storehouse Site of Grace on a balcony.
|Furious Blade of Ansbach
|Arcane 27 & Faith 19
|Conjures a red blade of magic that cleaves through foes.
|Finish Sir Anbasch’s questline. This involves finding six crosses of Miquella.
|Ghostflame Breath
|Arcane 15 & Faith 23
|Exhale undead fire like the Ghostflame dragons
|This is purchased from the Altar of Dragon Communion in the Jagged Peak region on the eastern half of the map. You need three Dragon Hearts to purchase the spell, which can be farmed from Jagged Peak Drakes and Ghostflame Dragons.
|Giant Golden Arc
|Faith 34
|Shoots a massive arc of damaging light
|Craft a Hefty Furnace Pot. Then, go to the Ruins of Unte in Scadu Atlus. Throw the pot at the deactivated Furnace Golem, causing it to move and giving you access to the spell.
|Golden Arcs
|Faith 22
|Fires lots of smaller golden arcs of light at the foe.
|Travel southeast of the Moorth Ruins in Scadu Atlus and search for a hole in the ground. Navigate your way down until you reach an area with three Inquisitors. Kill them and search for the nearby chest that contains the spell.
|Heal from Afar
|Faith 18
|Heals allies from a distance.
|This is found in the approach to the Rauh Ruins, which is northeast of the Moorth Ruins in Scadu Atlus. There is a cave path leading to the ruins with an underground golden tree within it, where you’ll find the Incantation. Just be aware that it’s guarded by three Perfumers, so use the golden tree to block their fire spray attack.
|Knight’s Lightning Spear
|Faith 36
|Fires a spear made of lightning
|In the Scoprion River Catacombs dungeon in the area behind the set of eyes that inflict Deathblight.
|Land of Shadow
|Faith 58
|Once you defeat the DLC’s end boss, you can trade their Remembrance at Roundtable Hold for this spell.
|This Incantation is earned by defeating Scaudtree Avatar. You must trade its Remembrance at Roundtable Hold.
|Light of Miquella
|Faith 72
|Calls light that destroys the enemy.
|Once you defeat the end boss of the DLC, you can trade their Remembrance at Roundtable Hold for this spell.
|Midra’s Flame of Frenzy
|Faith 41
|Summons Midra’s head to spit fire.
|This Incantation is earned by defeating Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame. You must trade their Remembrance at Roundtable Hold.
|Messmar’s Orb
|Faith 60
|Throws a fiery orb at the enemy.
|This Incantation is earned by defeating Messmar the Impaler. You must trade his Remembrance at Roundtable Hold.
|Minor Erdtree
|Faith 70
|Uses the power of the Erdtree to heal allies in the area.
|Found near a tree in a field of flowers by the Shaman Village near the Church District Highroad Site of Grace.
|Multilayered Ring of Light
|Faith 36
|Summons a golden ring of light that harms enemies near the caster.
|Head to the Stone Coffin Fissure to the south of the Cerulean Coast (circled in red in the map below) and proceed through the dungeon. You’ll eventually meet a ghostly version of Leonine Misbegotten (the sword-wielding lion humanoid faced in Castle Morne). Beat him to earn this Incantation.
|Pest-Thread Spears
|Faith 26
|Creates two spears that launch forward at the enemy.
|From the Church of the Bud Main Entrance Site of Grace, head backward into the dungeon and stick to the left-hand wall. You’ll find the spell on a corpse in the dungeon.
|Rain of Fire
|Faith 52
|Summons an inferno from the sky that rains down on foes
|In the Shadow Keep, you’ll eventually reach a laboratory with a lift leading down. Keep following the path and you’ll come to a bridge full of giant bats. Fire will rain down from the heavens, so run beneath the tower bridges to protect yourself and heal when necessary. The source of this foe is a spellcaster dressed in crimson robes at the end of the bridge. Defeat them to earn a new spell.
|Roar of Rugalea
|Faith 14
|Roar like a bear to stun enemies
|Dropped by the massive bear enemies near Ravine North Site of Grace.
|Rotten Butterflies
|Faith 33
|Rotten Butterflies creates a cloud of butterflies that spread Scarlet of Rot.
|This Incantation is earned by defeating Romina, Saint of the Bud. You must trade her Remembrance at Roundtable Hold.
|Spira
|Faith 48
|Summons a spear of light that shoots up from the enemy’s feet.
|Once you’ve bypassed the thorns in Belurat, you’ll find it on a nearby altar.
|Watchful Spirit
|Faith 26
|Conjures a spirit that protects the caster.
|Defeat the Divine Beast Dancing Lion and equip the helmet it drops. Talk to the Hornsent Gradma in Belarut until you exhaust her dialogue and she’ll give you the spell.
|Wrath from Afar
|Faith 34
|Creates a golden shockwave that pushes foes back.
|Keep an eye out for a glowing sign behind a pillar on the gear-shaped cog below. Drop on this platform where you located the glowing sign
Sorceries in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
There are 14 new Sorceries found in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Here’s how to find them and what they do:
|Sorcery
|Stat
|Effect
|Location
|Blades of Stone
|Intelligence 48
|It can be purchased from Count Ymir during his questline.
|This spell is earned by defeating Commander Gaius. You must trade his Remembrance at Roundtable Hold.
|Cherishing Fingers
|Intelligence 36
|Creates fingers that protect the caster from projectiles.
|Complete Ymir’s questline in Cathedral Manus Meytr. The spell will be found in a graveyard outside.
|Fleeting Microcosm
|Intelligence 42
|Summons an orb that explodes.
|Search for the grave near Charo’s Hidden Gravesite of Grace that’s protected by Gravebirds. While this is found on the Cerulean Coast, you’ll need access to the Abyssal Woods to find it.
|Glintblade Trio
|Intelligence 28
|Creates three Glintblades and shoots them after a delay
|Glintblade Trio is found in Castle Ensis. To find it, you must open the iron gate and continue past the Chapel. Open the locked iron doors and then immediately jump left onto the platform below. Climb up the nearby ladders and defeat the enemies. Once you’re on the Chapel roof, go to the north side and you’ll see a ledge below, with a corpse hanging off the edge holding the spell
|Glintstone Nail
|Intelligence 18
|Fires a nail made of Glintstone.
|Can be purchased from Count Ymir during his questline.
|Glintstone Nails
|Intelligence 32
|Fires nails made of Glintstone.
|Can be purchased from Count Ymir during his questline.
|Gravitational Missile
|Intelligence 36
|Creates a ball of gravity that pulls enemies.
|It is earned after you defeat the Fallingstar Beast boss in Fingerstone Hill in the northeast part of the map.
|Impenetrable Thorns
|Faith 24
|Summons thorns that damage the enemy.
|Go to the Storehouse, Seventh Floor Site of Grace in the Shadow Keep. The spell is found on a corpse you must drop off a ledge to find. You can only access it after spinning the wooden beams in the area.
|Mantle of Thorns
|Faith 20
|Shields the caster’s body with thorns.
|Dropped by Lesser Ulcerated Spirit enemies in the Shadow Keep.
|Mass of Putrescence
|Intelligence 28 & Faith 22
|Conjures damaging ghostflame in the area.
|Found on a corpse in the Stone Coffin Fissure dungeon in the south of the map.
|Miriam’s Vanishing
|Intelligence 26
|Hides the user from sight.
|Can be purchased from Count Ymir during his questline.
|Rellana’s Twin Moons
|Intelligence 72
|Creates two energy orbs that keep striking the ground.
|This spell is earned by defeating Rellana, Twin Moon Knight. You must trade her Remembrance at Roundtable Hold.
|Rings of Spectral Light
|Faith 28 & Intelligence 24
|Creates several rings of burning light that fly out and strike the opponent
|Search for the grave near Charo’s Hidden Grave site of Grace that’s protected by Gravebirds. While this is found on the Cerulean Coast, you’ll need access to the Abyssal Woods to find it.
|Vortex of Putrescence
|Intelligence 32 & Faith 26
|Fires blasts of ghostflame at the enemy.
|This spell is earned by defeating Putrescant Knight in the Stone Coffin Fissure dungeon. You must trade its Remembrance at Roundtable Hold.
Jumping into Shadow of the Erdtree? Check out what we thought of the expansion after spending many hours exploring the Shadow Lands.