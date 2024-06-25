All new Sorcery & Incantation locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Aspect of the Crucible: Bloom Faith 27 Creates a flower out of the user’s chest that fires damaging light. Can be charged for extra strength. Near a corpse by the Ravine North Site of Grace. Check for a Giant Miranda Bud in the area.

Aspect of the Crucible: Thorns Faith 27 The spell creates many golden porcupine thorns that strike out throughout the area. This incantation is found in the Shadow Keep, northeast of Ensis Castle. To access the spell, you need to defeat the Golden Hippopotamus, the first boss of the dungeon.

Bayle’s Flame Lightning Arcane 53 Conjure the right arm of Bayle the Dread to strike the foe with combined fire and lightning Defeat Bayle the Dread and trade his heart at the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion.

Bayle’s Tyranny Arcane 49 Mimic’s Bayle the Dread’s breath attack, creating a shockwave and magma eruptions in the nearby area. Defeat Bayle the Dread and trade his heart at the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion.

Divine Beast Tornado Faith 28 Summons a storm in the same manner as the Dancing Lion. Earned when you defeat the Divine Beast Dancing Lion.

Divine Beast Feathers Faith 24 Open your arms and fire powerful feathers at your foe. Found in Rauh Ancient Ruins West Site of Grace on a corpse. Be careful, as this area is guarded by a Divine Bird Warrior who can use this spell against you.

Dragonbolt of Florissax Faith 52 Summons crimson lightning that increases the damage negation of nearby allies and yourself. Complete the Dragon Priest’s quest by using Thiollier’s potion on them after killing a Jagger Peaks Drake and earning Igon’s loyalty. Wait for them to wake up, talk to them, then defeat Bayle the Dread with Igon summoned. Return to the Dragon Priest to earn the spell.

Electrocharge Faith 30 It charges your body with electricity with a bolt of lightning. Once you’ve finished Enris Castle and reached the Highroad Cross Site of Grace, head northwest until you reach the Church of the Crusade. Behind this is a legacy dungeon called the Fog Catacombs. Within this dungeon, you’ll find a room with two skeletal sorcerers. Defeat this to find the Electrocharge spell.

Fire Serpent Faith 16 Creates a fiery serpent that strikes foes. Found in the Shadow Keep near the Storehouse Site of Grace on a balcony.

Furious Blade of Ansbach Arcane 27 & Faith 19 Conjures a red blade of magic that cleaves through foes. Finish Sir Anbasch’s questline. This involves finding six crosses of Miquella.

Ghostflame Breath Arcane 15 & Faith 23 Exhale undead fire like the Ghostflame dragons This is purchased from the Altar of Dragon Communion in the Jagged Peak region on the eastern half of the map. You need three Dragon Hearts to purchase the spell, which can be farmed from Jagged Peak Drakes and Ghostflame Dragons.

Giant Golden Arc Faith 34 Shoots a massive arc of damaging light Craft a Hefty Furnace Pot. Then, go to the Ruins of Unte in Scadu Atlus. Throw the pot at the deactivated Furnace Golem, causing it to move and giving you access to the spell.

Golden Arcs Faith 22 Fires lots of smaller golden arcs of light at the foe. Travel southeast of the Moorth Ruins in Scadu Atlus and search for a hole in the ground. Navigate your way down until you reach an area with three Inquisitors. Kill them and search for the nearby chest that contains the spell.

Heal from Afar Faith 18 Heals allies from a distance. This is found in the approach to the Rauh Ruins, which is northeast of the Moorth Ruins in Scadu Atlus. There is a cave path leading to the ruins with an underground golden tree within it, where you’ll find the Incantation. Just be aware that it’s guarded by three Perfumers, so use the golden tree to block their fire spray attack.

Knight’s Lightning Spear Faith 36 Fires a spear made of lightning In the Scoprion River Catacombs dungeon in the area behind the set of eyes that inflict Deathblight.

Land of Shadow Faith 58 Once you defeat the DLC’s end boss, you can trade their Remembrance at Roundtable Hold for this spell. This Incantation is earned by defeating Scaudtree Avatar. You must trade its Remembrance at Roundtable Hold.

Light of Miquella Faith 72 Calls light that destroys the enemy. Once you defeat the end boss of the DLC, you can trade their Remembrance at Roundtable Hold for this spell.

Midra’s Flame of Frenzy Faith 41 Summons Midra’s head to spit fire. This Incantation is earned by defeating Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame. You must trade their Remembrance at Roundtable Hold.

Messmar’s Orb Faith 60 Throws a fiery orb at the enemy. This Incantation is earned by defeating Messmar the Impaler. You must trade his Remembrance at Roundtable Hold.

Minor Erdtree Faith 70 Uses the power of the Erdtree to heal allies in the area. Found near a tree in a field of flowers by the Shaman Village near the Church District Highroad Site of Grace.

Multilayered Ring of Light Faith 36 Summons a golden ring of light that harms enemies near the caster. Head to the Stone Coffin Fissure to the south of the Cerulean Coast (circled in red in the map below) and proceed through the dungeon. You’ll eventually meet a ghostly version of Leonine Misbegotten (the sword-wielding lion humanoid faced in Castle Morne). Beat him to earn this Incantation.

Pest-Thread Spears Faith 26 Creates two spears that launch forward at the enemy. From the Church of the Bud Main Entrance Site of Grace, head backward into the dungeon and stick to the left-hand wall. You’ll find the spell on a corpse in the dungeon.

Rain of Fire Faith 52 Summons an inferno from the sky that rains down on foes In the Shadow Keep, you’ll eventually reach a laboratory with a lift leading down. Keep following the path and you’ll come to a bridge full of giant bats. Fire will rain down from the heavens, so run beneath the tower bridges to protect yourself and heal when necessary. The source of this foe is a spellcaster dressed in crimson robes at the end of the bridge. Defeat them to earn a new spell.

Roar of Rugalea Faith 14 Roar like a bear to stun enemies Dropped by the massive bear enemies near Ravine North Site of Grace.

Rotten Butterflies Faith 33 Rotten Butterflies creates a cloud of butterflies that spread Scarlet of Rot. This Incantation is earned by defeating Romina, Saint of the Bud. You must trade her Remembrance at Roundtable Hold.

Spira Faith 48 Summons a spear of light that shoots up from the enemy’s feet. Once you’ve bypassed the thorns in Belurat, you’ll find it on a nearby altar.

Watchful Spirit Faith 26 Conjures a spirit that protects the caster. Defeat the Divine Beast Dancing Lion and equip the helmet it drops. Talk to the Hornsent Gradma in Belarut until you exhaust her dialogue and she’ll give you the spell.