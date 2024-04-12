Elden Ring: All Crystal Tears locations

Perfect your Elden Ring characters build or get some great early game upgrades by knowing the Crystal Tear locations.

Elden Ring poses many heart-racing challenges. Even with pin-point precision dodges, overpowered weapons, and nigh-unlimited upgrade potential, it can take just one neglected stat or a high-difficulty spike to ruin your good time. Thankfully, there’s a solution: Crystal Tears, and we’ve got details on all of their locations.

Despite all the sorceries and incantations, Elden Ring can still easily beat you down. Thankfully, the Flask of Wondrous Physick and its Crystal Tears are a heavily customizable potion. Utilizing the tears can grant you additional buffs that may be the last piece your build is missing.

Article continues after ad

All Crystal Tears locations in Elden Ring

FromSoftware

After picking up the Flask of Wondrous Physick in the Third Church of Marika in east Limgrave you’ll want to keep an eye out for the Crystal Tears on your journey. Many of these stack with incantation and talisman buffs for even more passive firepower.

Article continues after ad

It’s also worth noting that many of these can be found in the same place or drop from the same boss. Here are the locations and effects of every Crystal Tear in Elden Ring:

Item Effect Location Crimson Crystal Tear (1) Restores 50% of your Health Limgrave, Third Church of Marika where you find the Physick Flask. Crimson Crystal Tear (2) Restores 50% of your Health Altus, North of Lleyndell, under the Minor Erdtree guarded by some enemies and an Omen. Crimsonspill Crystal Tear Temporaily boosts maximum health by 10% Altus Plateau, reward for defeating Wormface boss near the Minor Erdtree. Cerulean Crystal Tear (1) Restores 50% of Focus Points Reward for defeating Erdtree Avatar under Minor Erdtree in Eastern Linurnia of the Lakes. Cerulean Crystal Tear (2) Restores 50% of Focus Points Reward for defeating Erdtree Avatar under Minor Erdtree in Mountaintop of the Giants. Greenspill Crystal Tear Temporaliry boosts maximum stamina by 15% Limgrave, East Mistwood near the Minor Erdtree, north from Fort Haight. Greenburst Crystal Tear Temporarily increases stamina recovery by 15 points Reward for defeating Erdtree Avatar under Minor Erdtree in Caelid, head east and down from the Smoldering Church. Strength-Knot Crystal Tear Temporarily gives 10 levels to strength stat Limgrave, From the Stormhill Shack head Northeast up the hill until you find a small altar with the tear inside. Dexterity-Knot Crystal Tear Temporarily gives 10 levels to Dexterity stat Linurnia, Head southwest from Boilprawn Shack and you’ll find the tear at the top of a small island. Intelligence-Knot Crystal Tear Temporarily gives 10 levels to Intelligence stat Linurnia, northwest of the lake, downhill from Carian Manor, found in a small altar, guarded by a pair of Spider Hands. Faith-Knot Crystal Tear Temporarily gives 10 levels to Faith stat Weeping Peninsula, north cliffside, just east and downhill of the Church of the Pilgrimage, found in a small altar guarded by poison flowers. Opaline Hardtear Temporarily increases damage negation by 15% (10% in PVP) Reward for defeating the Putrid Avatar in North Caelid, found under the Minor Erdtree directly south of the Beastial Sanctum. Speckled Hardtear All resistances are temporarily increased by 90 points Altus Plateau, reward for defeating Wormface boss near the Minor Erdtree. Leaden Hardtear Gain strong armor that prevents stagger for 10 seconds Mt. Gelmir, Reward for defeating the Ulcerated Tree Spirit near the Minor Erdtree. Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear Temporarily increases Magic Damage by 20% (12.5% in PVP) Northeast Linurnia, Reward for defeating Erdtree Avatar under Minor Erdtree south of the Frenzied Flame Village. Flame-Shrouding Cracked Tear Temporarily increases Magic Damage by 20% (12.5% in PVP) Caelid, Reward for defeating Erdtree Avatar under Minor Erdtree, head east and downhill from the Smoldering Church. Lightning-Shrouding Cracked Tear Temporarily increases Lightning Damage by 20% (12.5% in PVP) Northeast Linurnia, Reward for defeating Erdtree Avatar under Minor Erdtree south of the Frenzied Flame Village. Holy-Shrouding Cracked Tear Temporarily increases Holy Damage by 20% (12.5% in PVP) Northeast Linurnia, Reward for defeating Erdtree Avatar under Minor Erdtree south of the Frenzied Flame Village. Stonebarb Cracked Tear Temporarily increases Stance damage by 30% Reward for defeating the Putrid Avatar in North Caelid, found under the Minor Erdtree directly south of the Beastial Sanctum. Spiked Cracked Tear Temporarily increases damage dealt by charged attack by 15% Limgrave, East Mistwood near the Minor Erdtree, north from Fort Haight. Thorny Cracked Tear Temporarily increases by successful consecutive attacks by 9%, 13%, and 20% at a 1.5 second decay rate Consecrated Snowfield, Reward for defeating the Putrid Avatar near the Minor Erdtree. Twiggy Cracked Tear Stops loss of runes on death if used Altus, North of Lleyndell, under the Minor Erdtree guarded by some enemies and an Omen. Winged Crystal Tear Temporarily increases maximum equip load by 450% Altus, North of Lleyndell, head east from the Hermit Merchant’s site of grace and you’ll find the tear on a small altar near the cliffedge. Windy Crystal Tear Temporarily increases I-Frames during dodges depending on equip load Caelid, west of the Cathedral of Dragon Communion, just southeast behind the nearby merchant you’ll find the tear in a small hole. Crimson Bubbletear Automatically restores health when near death. Reward for defeating Erdtree Avatar under Minor Erdtree in Mountaintop of the Giants. Crimsonwhorl Bubbletear Temporarily restores 5% of Maximum health when attacked. Mountaintop of the Giants, northeast corner of the upper hill, you’ll find the tear on a cliff overlooking the gap towards Guardians’ Garrison. Opaline Bubbletear Creates a bubble that temporarily increases all damage negation by 90% or until an attack lands on you. Weeping Peninsula, reward for defeating the Erdtree Avatar near the Minor Erdtree. Cerulean Hidden Tear Temporarily eliminates all Focus Point consumption. South of Volcano Manor, Reward for defeating Ulcerated Tree Spirit near the Minor Erdtree. Purifying Crystal Tear Boss Specific, prevents taking damage from Mohg, Lord of Blood 3 stage, phase change attack. Following Yura’s questline to Altus, head to the Second Church of Marika and rewarded for defeating Bloody Finger Eleonora. Ruptured Crystal Tear (1) Makes you explode 3 seconds after consumption, can be stacked with second tear for larger range and damage. Reward for defeating Erdtree Avatar under Minor Erdtree in Eastern Linurnia of the Lakes. Ruptured Crystal Tear (2) Makes you explode 3 seconds after consumption, can be stacked with second tear for larger range and damage. Consecrated Snowfield, Reward for defeating the Putrid Avatar near the Minor Erdtree.

Those are the locations of all of the Crystal Tears in Elden Ring. When obtained, they can be used in any combination when resting at a site of grace, leading to some great experimentation for your specific build.

Article continues after ad

For more information on Elden Ring, consider prepping for the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC as much as possible by hoarding max upgrade materials and learning everything that we know about the upcoming Elden Ring DLC.