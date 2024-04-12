GamingElden Ring

Elden Ring: All Crystal Tears locations

Perfect your Elden Ring characters build or get some great early game upgrades by knowing the Crystal Tear locations.

Elden Ring poses many heart-racing challenges. Even with pin-point precision dodges, overpowered weapons, and nigh-unlimited upgrade potential, it can take just one neglected stat or a high-difficulty spike to ruin your good time. Thankfully, there’s a solution: Crystal Tears, and we’ve got details on all of their locations.

Despite all the sorceries and incantations, Elden Ring can still easily beat you down. Thankfully, the Flask of Wondrous Physick and its Crystal Tears are a heavily customizable potion. Utilizing the tears can grant you additional buffs that may be the last piece your build is missing.

All Crystal Tears locations in Elden Ring

After picking up the Flask of Wondrous Physick in the Third Church of Marika in east Limgrave you’ll want to keep an eye out for the Crystal Tears on your journey. Many of these stack with incantation and talisman buffs for even more passive firepower.

It’s also worth noting that many of these can be found in the same place or drop from the same boss. Here are the locations and effects of every Crystal Tear in Elden Ring:

ItemEffectLocation
Crimson Crystal Tear (1)Restores 50% of your HealthLimgrave, Third Church of Marika where you find the Physick Flask.
Crimson Crystal Tear (2)Restores 50% of your HealthAltus, North of Lleyndell, under the Minor Erdtree guarded by some enemies and an Omen.
Crimsonspill Crystal TearTemporaily boosts maximum health by 10%Altus Plateau, reward for defeating Wormface boss near the Minor Erdtree.
Cerulean Crystal Tear (1)Restores 50% of Focus PointsReward for defeating Erdtree Avatar under Minor Erdtree in Eastern Linurnia of the Lakes.
Cerulean Crystal Tear (2)Restores 50% of Focus PointsReward for defeating Erdtree Avatar under Minor Erdtree in Mountaintop of the Giants.
Greenspill Crystal TearTemporaliry boosts maximum stamina by 15%Limgrave, East Mistwood near the Minor Erdtree, north from Fort Haight.
Greenburst Crystal TearTemporarily increases stamina recovery by 15 pointsReward for defeating Erdtree Avatar under Minor Erdtree in Caelid, head east and down from the Smoldering Church.
Strength-Knot Crystal TearTemporarily gives 10 levels to strength statLimgrave, From the Stormhill Shack head Northeast up the hill until you find a small altar with the tear inside.
Dexterity-Knot Crystal TearTemporarily gives 10 levels to Dexterity statLinurnia, Head southwest from Boilprawn Shack and you’ll find the tear at the top of a small island.
Intelligence-Knot Crystal TearTemporarily gives 10 levels to Intelligence statLinurnia, northwest of the lake, downhill from Carian Manor, found in a small altar, guarded by a pair of Spider Hands.
Faith-Knot Crystal TearTemporarily gives 10 levels to Faith statWeeping Peninsula, north cliffside, just east and downhill of the Church of the Pilgrimage, found in a small altar guarded by poison flowers.
Opaline HardtearTemporarily increases damage negation by 15% (10% in PVP)Reward for defeating the Putrid Avatar in North Caelid, found under the Minor Erdtree directly south of the Beastial Sanctum.
Speckled HardtearAll resistances are temporarily increased by 90 pointsAltus Plateau, reward for defeating Wormface boss near the Minor Erdtree.
Leaden HardtearGain strong armor that prevents stagger for 10 secondsMt. Gelmir, Reward for defeating the Ulcerated Tree Spirit near the Minor Erdtree.
Magic-Shrouding Cracked TearTemporarily increases Magic Damage by 20% (12.5% in PVP)Northeast Linurnia, Reward for defeating Erdtree Avatar under Minor Erdtree south of the Frenzied Flame Village.
Flame-Shrouding Cracked TearTemporarily increases Magic Damage by 20% (12.5% in PVP)Caelid, Reward for defeating Erdtree Avatar under Minor Erdtree, head east and downhill from the Smoldering Church.
Lightning-Shrouding Cracked TearTemporarily increases Lightning Damage by 20% (12.5% in PVP)Northeast Linurnia, Reward for defeating Erdtree Avatar under Minor Erdtree south of the Frenzied Flame Village.
Holy-Shrouding Cracked TearTemporarily increases Holy Damage by 20% (12.5% in PVP)Northeast Linurnia, Reward for defeating Erdtree Avatar under Minor Erdtree south of the Frenzied Flame Village.
Stonebarb Cracked TearTemporarily increases Stance damage by 30%Reward for defeating the Putrid Avatar in North Caelid, found under the Minor Erdtree directly south of the Beastial Sanctum.
Spiked Cracked TearTemporarily increases damage dealt by charged attack by 15%Limgrave, East Mistwood near the Minor Erdtree, north from Fort Haight.
Thorny Cracked TearTemporarily increases by successful consecutive attacks by 9%, 13%, and 20% at a 1.5 second decay rateConsecrated Snowfield, Reward for defeating the Putrid Avatar near the Minor Erdtree.
Twiggy Cracked TearStops loss of runes on death if usedAltus, North of Lleyndell, under the Minor Erdtree guarded by some enemies and an Omen.
Winged Crystal TearTemporarily increases maximum equip load by 450%Altus, North of Lleyndell, head east from the Hermit Merchant’s site of grace and you’ll find the tear on a small altar near the cliffedge.
Windy Crystal TearTemporarily increases I-Frames during dodges depending on equip loadCaelid, west of the Cathedral of Dragon Communion, just southeast behind the nearby merchant you’ll find the tear in a small hole.
Crimson BubbletearAutomatically restores health when near death.Reward for defeating Erdtree Avatar under Minor Erdtree in Mountaintop of the Giants.
Crimsonwhorl BubbletearTemporarily restores 5% of Maximum health when attacked.Mountaintop of the Giants, northeast corner of the upper hill, you’ll find the tear on a cliff overlooking the gap towards Guardians’ Garrison.
Opaline BubbletearCreates a bubble that temporarily increases all damage negation by 90% or until an attack lands on you.Weeping Peninsula, reward for defeating the Erdtree Avatar near the Minor Erdtree.
Cerulean Hidden TearTemporarily eliminates all Focus Point consumption.South of Volcano Manor, Reward for defeating Ulcerated Tree Spirit near the Minor Erdtree.
Purifying Crystal TearBoss Specific, prevents taking damage from Mohg, Lord of Blood 3 stage, phase change attack.Following Yura’s questline to Altus, head to the Second Church of Marika and rewarded for defeating Bloody Finger Eleonora.
Ruptured Crystal Tear (1)Makes you explode 3 seconds after consumption, can be stacked with second tear for larger range and damage.Reward for defeating Erdtree Avatar under Minor Erdtree in Eastern Linurnia of the Lakes.
Ruptured Crystal Tear (2)Makes you explode 3 seconds after consumption, can be stacked with second tear for larger range and damage.Consecrated Snowfield, Reward for defeating the Putrid Avatar near the Minor Erdtree.

Those are the locations of all of the Crystal Tears in Elden Ring. When obtained, they can be used in any combination when resting at a site of grace, leading to some great experimentation for your specific build.

For more information on Elden Ring, consider prepping for the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC as much as possible by hoarding max upgrade materials and learning everything that we know about the upcoming Elden Ring DLC.

