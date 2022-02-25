Best Elden Ring PC settings for FPS, performance, stability

The best Elden Ring settings can help to improve your FPS on PC, giving you a much more stable performance when traveling through the Lands Between.

Using the best Elden Ring graphics settings will enable you to maximize your FPS, which is incredibly important during boss fights and the game’s multiplayer. After all, any sudden stutters or input lag can lead to an incredibly frustrating death. This is especially true when facing particularly tough foes.

While the Elden Ring day one patch has eliminated a number of FPS issues for PC and console players, there are a number of settings that can alleviate performance problems even further. Whether you wish to reach the 60 FPS sweet spot or just want to have the best gameplay experience possible, then our best Elden Ring PC settings guide has you covered.

Advertisement

Contents

Best Elden Ring PC settings for high FPS & performance

The best Elden Ring graphics settings for PC are those that boost the game’s FPS settings, while also maintaining decent visuals. If you’re having issues with sudden frame rate drops in Elden Ring, then lowering texture quality, shadows, lighting effects, and overall game details can greatly improve your performance.

There are a lot more options to adjust in the PC version of Elden Ring, so be sure to tweak these options and tailor them to your own preferences. Once you’ve used these settings for Elden Ring on PC, you should see an instant improvement to your FPS.

Advertisement

Elden Ring Graphics settings

Screen Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: Same as monitor

Auto-Detect Best Rendering Settings: On

Quality Settings: Medium

Elden Ring Advanced Graphics settings

Texture Quality: Medium

Antialiasing Quality: Low

Low SSAO: Medium

Medium Depth of Field: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off Shadow Quality: Low

Low Lighting Quality: Medium

Medium Effects Quality: Medium

Medium Volumetric Quality: Low

Low Reflection Quality: Low

Low Water Surface Quality: Low

Low Shader Quality: Low

Low Global Illumination Quality: Low

Low Grass Quality: Low/Medium

While changing these options won’t work for everyone, they should make for a noticeable FPS improvement. We’ll be updating this list once further options have been tested, so make sure you check back here for further details.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about the best Elden Ring settings to use on PC.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our Elden Ring page for all the latest guides and news.

Elden Ring patch notes | Elden Ring Stonedigger Troll | Elden Ring Flying Dragon Agheel | Elden Ring Tree Sentinel | Elden Ring Grave Warden | Elden Ring Pumpkin Head | Elden Ring Soldier of Godrick | Elden Ring Godrick the Grafted