Best Elden Ring PC settings for FPS, performance, stability

The best Elden Ring settings can help to improve your FPS on PC, giving you a much more stable performance when traveling through the Lands Between.
Using the best Elden Ring graphics settings will enable you to maximize your FPS, which is incredibly important during boss fights and the game’s multiplayer. After all, any sudden stutters or input lag can lead to an incredibly frustrating death. This is especially true when facing particularly tough foes.
While the Elden Ring day one patch has eliminated a number of FPS issues for PC and console players, there are a number of settings that can alleviate performance problems even further. Whether you wish to reach the 60 FPS sweet spot or just want to have the best gameplay experience possible, then our best Elden Ring PC settings guide has you covered.
Best Elden Ring PC settings for high FPS & performance
The best Elden Ring graphics settings for PC are those that boost the game’s FPS settings, while also maintaining decent visuals. If you’re having issues with sudden frame rate drops in Elden Ring, then lowering texture quality, shadows, lighting effects, and overall game details can greatly improve your performance.
There are a lot more options to adjust in the PC version of Elden Ring, so be sure to tweak these options and tailor them to your own preferences. Once you’ve used these settings for Elden Ring on PC, you should see an instant improvement to your FPS.
Elden Ring Graphics settings
- Screen Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: Same as monitor
- Auto-Detect Best Rendering Settings: On
- Quality Settings: Medium
Elden Ring Advanced Graphics settings
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Antialiasing Quality: Low
- SSAO: Medium
- Depth of Field: Off
- Motion Blur: Off
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Lighting Quality: Medium
- Effects Quality: Medium
- Volumetric Quality: Low
- Reflection Quality: Low
- Water Surface Quality: Low
- Shader Quality: Low
- Global Illumination Quality: Low
- Grass Quality: Low/Medium
While changing these options won’t work for everyone, they should make for a noticeable FPS improvement. We’ll be updating this list once further options have been tested, so make sure you check back here for further details.
