How to beat Divine Beast Dancing Lion in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree promises some epic new boss encounters and first among them is Divine Beast Dancing Lion. Here’s how to take down this first major DLC boss.

Divine Beast Dancing Lion was one of the first bosses we saw in the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree trailer and the creature also serves as the first major Legacy Dungeon boss. This means the battle is mandatory and that the Dancing Lion must be defeated before you can progress in the story.

The fearsome beast isn’t going down without a fight either. However, some clear strategies work to take out this monstrous foe. Here’s how to defeat Divine Beast Dancing Lion in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

FromSoftware Redmane Freyja is a useful ally against the Dancing Lion

How to find Divine Beast Dancing Lion

Finding the Dancing Lion in Shadow of the Erdtree is relatively straightforward, just progress through the first Legacy Dungeon known as Belurat, Tower Settlement until you reach the final arena.

You may bump into a crotchety old lady on your travels through the dungeon, and once you find the Dancing Lion, she’ll rouse it from its slumber and encourage it to attack you. This is a fixed event and can’t be changed.

The good news is that if you’ve met some of the NPCs that comprise the Followers of Miquella and exhausted their dialogue, you’ll then be able to summon two of them for support against the boss.

Be warned, Divine Beast Dancing Lion will receive a buff for every NPC ally you summon, but two characters, your Spirit Summons, and yourself should make a strong team against one powerful foe.

How to beat Divine Beast Dancing Lion

The Dancing Lion is incredibly fast and is a master of the elements. Once the battle starts, it will pepper you with lightning, wind, and frost attacks from the outset. Frostbite buildup can be deadly in this fight, so if this causes you difficulty, consider using something to buff you against it such as a consumable or a Talisman.

Having an NPC or a Spirit Summon will be a great way to keep the Dancing Lion from fixating on you, allowing you to get some lucky shots while its back is turned. You can roll toward the Lion to dodge many of its attacks, and staying close to the beast is a great way to avoid most of its projectiles.



It’ll also waste time playing out its follow-up attacks while you’re safely out of the way and gearing up for a counter. Every once in a while, the Dancing Lion will rear up and start biting the air, after this, it’ll reach out and grab you for a powerful attack. Luckily, it telegraphs this very clearly so it’s easy to avoid. However, this can be deadly if it connects.

There’s a second attack where it rears up and then starts spewing debris, this attack is more of an annoyance than deadly and can be blocked, rolled through, or avoided. Watch what it does with its mouth to differentiate between the two. However, the first and most dangerous attack has the longest wind-up time.

FromSoftware You’ll get the Dancing Lion’s oversized head as a reward for killing it.

Divine Lion phase 2

Once Divine Beast Dancing Lion reaches 50% health, it’ll transition into its second phase. Here it will switch between elements once or twice a minute. Its attacks will become more dangerous, but it’ll telegraph these changes by levitating for a moment, giving you a chance to get some hits in.

Its moves will now become more predictable as you’ll know what stage the Lion is in by how it looks. When in its lighting phase, roll away from its attacks, but roll through its wind attacks and try to strike it in that brief opening. You can also jump over its ice attacks and even land a jumping strike if the boss is close enough.

Once the Dancing Lion’s health becomes critical, it’ll get desperate and start using its Triple Element Attack to try and bring you down. Just repeat the tactics above and try to keep your head, as in this stage the Lion is only a few hits until death.

The Dancing Lion is also susceptible to Hemorrhage and Scarlett Rot so if you’re using a build that makes use of bleed and other status ailments, this will make the battle end quicker by doing bonus damage. You’ll be rewarded with the Dancing Lion’s Head helm, as well as its Remembrance, which can be taken back to the Roundtable Hold.

Jumping into Shadow of the Erdtree? Check out what we thought of the expansion after spending many hours exploring the Shadow Lands.