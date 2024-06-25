How to beat the Jagged Peak Drake in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Shadow of the Erdtree has introduced new bosses and massive enemies for players to take on in the Realm of Shadow. One of these is the Jagged Peak Drake, of which there are three available to find.

Being large dragons, these winged creatures can be intimidating when you first come across them, yet they won’t pose too much of a threat once you understand how to take them down.

As such, we have broken the process down so you will be best prepared when encountering the Jagged Peak Drake while adventuring through Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Jagged Peak Drake locations

Dexerto

There are three Jagged Peak Drakes you will come across should you go to the right optional area in Shadow of the Erdtree.

Article continues after ad

First, you will need to fight your way through the Dragon’s Pit section, located to the east of the DLC’s starting area. It specifically sits on top of the cliff overlooking the Scorched Ruins in the Gravesite Plains.

Article continues after ad

You will need to head north from the starting area, across the large bridge toward Castle Ensis, and then head up the path that sits to the right of the Castle Front Site of Grace.

After getting through the Dragon’s Pit, and defeating the Ancient Dragon Man boss, you will come to the Dragon’s Pit Terminus Site of Grace. The first Drake will be sleeping and won’t attack you until you perform the first strike.

Article continues after ad

After defeating this one, you can continue up to the top of the peak. Along the way, you will encounter two more Drakes fighting each other. This is just past the Foot of the Jagged Peak Site of Grace, before the spot where you fight Ancient Dragon Senessax.

How to beat the Jagged Peak Drake

Dexerto

Despite its size, the Jagged Peak Drake is quite simple to take down. You just need to be aware of its attacks:

Tail Sweep: the dragon will wind up and unleash a swipe with its tail

the dragon will wind up and unleash a swipe with its tail Heavy Stomps: the Jagged Peak Drake will hover in the air, briefly, before slamming down on you

the Jagged Peak Drake will hover in the air, briefly, before slamming down on you Fire Breaths: a simple fire-breathing attack that will cover the area directly in front of the dragon

a simple fire-breathing attack that will cover the area directly in front of the dragon Leaping Fire Breath: the dragon will fly backward as it blasts the area in front of it with fire

the dragon will fly backward as it blasts the area in front of it with fire Flying Fire Breath: the Jagged Peak Drake will fly in a straight line while breathing fire directly in front of and below it

the Jagged Peak Drake will fly in a straight line while breathing fire directly in front of and below it Lightning Roar: summons lightning in various spots around it that will strike with incredible power

Magic user tips

Notably, magic users will have an easier time with this fight since the dragon will continually put space between the two of you.

Article continues after ad

This leaves it open for spell-casting that can chunk its damage with ease without even having to get close to it. For anyone using this method: stay back, avoid its attacks, and hammer it with spells until it goes down.

Article continues after ad

Melee user tips

However, melee users will have their own perks. All that’s needed is a bit of patience when fighting these behemoths.

For a melee build, you will want to use your mount, Torrent, and keep moving. Riding Torrent is important for two reasons:

It allows you to close the distance between you and the Jagged Peak Drake much easier. It allows you to run away from the dragon when you see it charging up its attacks.

The goal is to stay on Torrent and run around the arena, moving in to get a couple of swipes in on the Jagged Peak Drake before moving away to avoid its retaliations.

Be careful not to get greedy and go for an extra hit or two, as the Jagged Peak Drake can take advantage and land additional blows. It only takes a couple of hits to wipe out your entire health bar.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can also bring your Mimic Tear to draw the attention of the Jagged Peak Drake, allowing you to maneuver around the battlefield without worrying about being hit. While the Mimic Tear won’t be doing a ton of damage, it will be great for distracting the boss.

In minimal instances, you will stun the dragon, and you and the Mimic Tear can use this opportunity to move in and do some good damage before it gets back up.

Dexerto

When taking on two Jagged Peak Drakes at the same time, let them fight each other for as long as possible. They deal solid damage to one another, and one will eventually kill the other.

Article continues after ad

Just watch out for the AoE attacks like Lightning Roar that can hit you even if you aren’t the target.

From here, summon your Mimic Tear and follow the above process to finish it off. Once the Jagged Peak Drake has fallen, you will receive 120,000 Runes, 1x Dragon Heart, and 1x Dragonscale Flesh.

Article continues after ad

The Jagged Peak Drake is just one boss in a long list of new additions for Shadow of the Erdtree, so be sure to read up on how to take down bosses like the Divine Beast Dancing Lion, Rellana Twin Moon Knight, Messmer the Impaler, and Bayle the Dread.