How to fix EA FC 24’s Build 12 chemistry bug in SBCs

EA FC 24 early access is live, but players have been encountering annoying glitches on the Web App, including the “Build 12 chemistry” Squad Building Challenge bug. But don’t worry, we have everything you need to fix the problem in EA Sports’ newest title.

Players who bought EA FC 24‘s Ultimate Edition or are subscribed to EA Play Pro are now able to get ahead of other gamers thanks to early access. Even though it should be an exciting experience, plenty of players are frustrated by the constant bugs they are finding, mostly in the SBCs.

Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) are an integral part of the Ultimate Team mode and remain unchanged from previous installments. There, players can get incredible rewards just by completing challenges, but the “Build 12 Chemistry” objective seems to be impossible to finish even if the requirements are met.

However, there’s a solution and we’ll walk you through it so you can overcome the bug in EA FC 24 and claim your juicy rewards.

EA FC 24 “Build 12 Chemistry” bug solution

Because the “Build 12 Chemistry” objective seems to be one meant for console, the only current solution for the EA FC 24 bug is to complete the challenge on the full game instead of using the Web App.

If you already built the required 12 Chemistry points in your squad through the Web App, you just need to complete a few steps in the full game:

Go into your squad Remove any of the concept items (it doesn’t matter which one) Swap a few players around in your squad After you’ve swapped some players, make sure you still have enough chemistry points in your squad The game will refresh and mark the objective as ‘complete’ Claim your rewards

Having to use the full game to go around the bug means that if you don’t own the Ultimate Edition, you won’t be able to complete the challenge until next week. The good news is that the developers are aware of the issue with the objective not tracking when getting 12 chemistry and will try to fix as soon as possible.

That’s everything you need in order to fix the “Build 12 Chemistry” bug in the Squad Building Challenges. For more guides on EA FC 24, check out some of the titles on this list.

