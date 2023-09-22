How to fix EA FC 24 bug in Foundations V SBC: A Better Buildup

With the launch of the Web & Companion App, EA Sports introduced new glitches into the game. One that has given players headaches has to do with one Squad Building Challenge in particular, which fails when submitting the players. To help you, here’s a step-by-step guide to successfully completing the Foundation V SBC in EA FC 24.

EA Sports‘ first game under the FC banner will launch on September 29.But for those who pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition or are subscribed to EA Play Pro, the seven day early access starts on the 22nd. Unfortunately for most eager players, EA FC 24 has a lot of bugs that are ruining the experience.

The new Web App — where you can get ahead of other gamers by opening packs, buying players and building your starter team before time — has a massive bug. It’s prevented some from completing the Foundations V Squad Battle Challenge “A Better Buildup” and potentially miss out on valuable rewards. However, there is a way to fix it and we’ll show you how.

EA FC 24 Foundations V SBC bug

Once you’ve completed the first four Foundations challenges you’ll stumble upon the bug in the fifth one called “A Better Buildup”. At this point, you’ll already have all the players you need in your club in order to get through this. But no matter what you do, a “Failed to Submit Challenge” pop-up will always appear even if you pick regular CMs in your lineup.

These are the Challenge Requirements:

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Min 1 Chemistry Points on Each Player

Number of Players in the Squad: 3

EA FC 24 Foundations V SBC solution

If you put Bronze cards in the RCM position that can only play CM, you will not be able to submit the team. So, to get through this and open the pack, you have to put in that slot a player that can play both CM and CDM positions.

Here are the steps:

Go to the main challenge screen Click on your Right Center Mid slot Open the players list Replace your RCM with any player that can play both CM and CDM positions Click “Exchange player” Claim your rewards

Players like Dara Keane and Mark Coyle will work here. Remember that you can check every players preferred and alternate positions in their bios.

That’s everything you need to know to get through the EA FC 24 bug in Foundations V “A Better Buildup” SBC. For more guides, check the list below.

