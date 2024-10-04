How to complete EA FC 25 POTM Lamine Yamal SBC: Solution and cost

How to complete EA FC 25 POTM Lamine Yamal SBC: Solution and costDexerto
After a red-hot start to the season with Barcelona, rising star Lamine Yamal earned a La Liga Player of the Month Squad Building Challenge in EA FC 25.
Kylian Mbappe scored four goals and had an assist in September, but it wasn’t enough to beat out Lamine Yamal for the La Liga Player of the Month Reward. Yamal scored two goals and added two assists, helping propel Barcelona into first place in the league after eight matches.
If you are a Barcelona fan or have a LaLiga squad in Ultimate Team, learn everything you need to know about completing the POTM SBC.
How to complete Lamine Yamal SBC
Here are the cheapest possible solutions for the Lamile Yamal POTM SBC in EA FC 25:
FC Barcelona
- Martinez (84 OVR)
- Ruben Neves (84 OVR)
- De Ligt (84 OVR)
- Aleix Garcia (84 OVR)
- Blundell (84 OVR)
- Kika Nazareth (79 OVR)
- Dallmann (84 OVR)
- Guirassy (84 OVR)
- Ilestedt (84 OVR)
- Diogo Costa (84 OVR)
- Palacios (84 OVR)
Spain
- Palhinha (85 OVR)
- Bruno Guimaraes (85 OVR)
- Oberdorf (86 OVR)
- Mbock (84 OVR)
- White (84 OVR)
- Martinez (84 OVR)
- Prasnikar (84 OVR)
- Diogo Costa (84 OVR)
- Walsh (85 OVR)
- Dallmann (84 OVR)
- Grimaldo (86 OVR)
LaLiga
- Osimhen (87 OVR)
- Grimaldo (86 OVR)
- Alex Remiro (84 OVR)
- Popp (87 OVR)
- Swanson (87 OVR)
- Rice (87 OVR)
- Vlahovic (84 OVR)
- Guirassy (84 OVR)
- Majri (84 OVR)
- Prasnikar (84 OVR)
- White (84 OVR)
Top Form
- Guirassy (84 OVR)
- Reiten (88 OVR)
- Mead (88 OVR)
- Palhinha (85 OVR)
- Hasegawa (84 OVR)
- Sauerbrunn (85 OVR)
- Renard (88 OVR)
- Endler (88 OVR)
- David (84 OVR IF)
- Vitinha (85 OVR)
- Irene Paredes (88 OVR)
Depending on price fluctuation, expect to pay around 210,500 Coins for the POTM SBC. This SBC will expire on Nov. 1. All prices come via the EA FC 25 stats site FUTBIN.
SBC Requirements
FC Barcelona
- Number of players from FC Barcelona: Min. One
- Squad Rating: 84
- Number of players in the squad: 11
Estimated cost: 30,500 Coins
Spain
- Number of players from Spain: Min. One
- Squad Rating: 85
- Number of players in the squad: 11
Estimated cost: 30,400 Coins
LaLiga
- Number of players from LaLiga: Min. One
- Squad Rating: 86
- Number of players in the squad: 11
Estimated cost: 57,950 Coins
Top Form
- IF Players: Min. One
- Squad Rating: 87
- Number of players in the squad: 11
Estimated cost: 109,550 UT Coins
That’s all you need to know to complete EA FC 25 POTM Lamine Yamal SBC. For more, check out our guides on the best formations to dominate Ultimate Team and the best teams to use in Career mode.