How to complete EA FC 25 POTM Lamine Yamal SBC: Solution and cost

After a red-hot start to the season with Barcelona, rising star Lamine Yamal earned a La Liga Player of the Month Squad Building Challenge in EA FC 25.

Kylian Mbappe scored four goals and had an assist in September, but it wasn’t enough to beat out Lamine Yamal for the La Liga Player of the Month Reward. Yamal scored two goals and added two assists, helping propel Barcelona into first place in the league after eight matches.

If you are a Barcelona fan or have a LaLiga squad in Ultimate Team, learn everything you need to know about completing the POTM SBC.

How to complete Lamine Yamal SBC

Here are the cheapest possible solutions for the Lamile Yamal POTM SBC in EA FC 25:

FC Barcelona

Dexerto

Martinez (84 OVR)

Ruben Neves (84 OVR)

De Ligt (84 OVR)

Aleix Garcia (84 OVR)

Blundell (84 OVR)

Kika Nazareth (79 OVR)

Dallmann (84 OVR)

Guirassy (84 OVR)

Ilestedt (84 OVR)

Diogo Costa (84 OVR)

Palacios (84 OVR)

Spain

Dexerto

Palhinha (85 OVR)

Bruno Guimaraes (85 OVR)

Oberdorf (86 OVR)

Mbock (84 OVR)

White (84 OVR)

Martinez (84 OVR)

Prasnikar (84 OVR)

Diogo Costa (84 OVR)

Walsh (85 OVR)

Dallmann (84 OVR)

Grimaldo (86 OVR)

LaLiga

Dexerto

Osimhen (87 OVR)

Grimaldo (86 OVR)

Alex Remiro (84 OVR)

Popp (87 OVR)

Swanson (87 OVR)

Rice (87 OVR)

Vlahovic (84 OVR)

Guirassy (84 OVR)

Majri (84 OVR)

Prasnikar (84 OVR)

White (84 OVR)

Top Form

Dexerto

Guirassy (84 OVR)

Reiten (88 OVR)

Mead (88 OVR)

Palhinha (85 OVR)

Hasegawa (84 OVR)

Sauerbrunn (85 OVR)

Renard (88 OVR)

Endler (88 OVR)

David (84 OVR IF)

Vitinha (85 OVR)

Irene Paredes (88 OVR)

Depending on price fluctuation, expect to pay around 210,500 Coins for the POTM SBC. This SBC will expire on Nov. 1. All prices come via the EA FC 25 stats site FUTBIN.

SBC Requirements

Dexerto

FC Barcelona

Number of players from FC Barcelona: Min. One

Min. One Squad Rating: 84

84 Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated cost: 30,500 Coins

Spain

Number of players from Spain: Min. One

Min. One Squad Rating: 85

85 Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated cost: 30,400 Coins

LaLiga

Number of players from LaLiga: Min. One

Min. One Squad Rating: 86

86 Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated cost: 57,950 Coins

Top Form

IF Players: Min. One

Min. One Squad Rating: 87

87 Number of players in the squad: 11

Estimated cost: 109,550 UT Coins

That's all you need to know to complete EA FC 25 POTM Lamine Yamal SBC.