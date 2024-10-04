Barcelona star dominates EA FC 25 FUT Champs with own card

Ahead of his match against Alaves on Sunday afternoon, Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is starting his weekend like a lot of soccer fans around the world with EA FC 25 FUT Champs.

Lamine Yamal played a pivotal role in Spain’s record-breaking fourth Euro 2024 winning run in July. That red-hot form carried over to the start of this season, as the 17-year-old phenom already registered four goals and five assists in eight La Liga matches.

Two goals and two assists in September were enough for the dynamic winger to win the La Liga Player of the Month award. As a result, EA FC 25 added a Yamal POTM SBC in Ultimate Team.

It’s unclear if the Barcelona star was using his new card or possibly a player card that the development team gave him, but it’s obvious that Yamal is a huge FC 25 fan.

With his card, Yamal posted an image celebrating a goal during a FUT Champions match. FC 25 streamer Castro 1021 reposted the picture and called Yamal a menace for doing the dreaded griddy celebration that has caused more than a few broken controllers for opponents.

The image also clearly shows that Yamal is much better than your average player. To qualify for FUT Champions, players first have to earn enough Division Rivals points and then win three out of five Play-offs matches, which is no small feat.

The Barcelona star likely only has until Sunday’s match to get in his 15 games before the weekend league ends. If you are lucky enough to go up against him, check out our guide on every celebration so you are prepared to win in fashion.

Yamal isn’t the only soccer star who is an avid FC fan. In 2021, Liverpool forward Diogo Jota revealed why he loves the franchise and spoke about his passion for competing in Esports.