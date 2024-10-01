EA FC 25 LaLiga Player of the Month (POTM) nominees and winners

EA awards a Squad Building Challenger for every LaLiga Player of the Month in FC 25 Ultimate Team. Here is everything you need to know about voting and which nominees are up for the honor.

FC 25 Ultimate Team’s first promo, Road to the Knockouts, features upgrades based on each player’s club’s performance in the Champions League. Every Team of the Week also considers real-life performances when giving upgrades to Ultimate Team cards.

Similarly, the Player of the Month SBC goes to the best performer from each major European League.

How to vote for EA FC 25 LaLiga POTM

Here is everything you need to know about voting for the Premier League POTM award in FC 25.

Go to the FC 25 LaLiga POTM page Scroll through the nominees and look at their stats Hit ‘Vote’ after choosing a candidate Check EA’s socials for the winner to be announced

Voting has already closed for September’s Player of the Month award. Fans will be able to vote for the best player in October by following the same steps.

EA FC 25 LaLiga POTM rumored nominees

FC 25 leaker Fut Sherrif revealed the nominee list for September.

Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

Lamine Yamal (FC Barcelona)

Inaki Williams (Athletic Club)

Giovanni Lo Celso (Real Betis)

Carlos Vicente (Alaves)

Real Madrid fans started to fear the worst when marquee signing Kylian Mbappe failed to score in his first three games. However, the French phenom put those concerns to rest by scoring in all four September LaLiga matches, finishing the month with five goals and one assist.

Meanwhile, Barcelona has only lost one of eight matches and sits atop the LaLiga table. Rising star Lamine Yamal is at the forefront of this team’s success, scoring twice and adding one assist in September.

Beating out Kylian Mbappe in a vote is going to be tough for any of these nominees. However, Inaki Williams has a case after setting up four goals and finding the back of the net once in four matches.

For more on FC 25 Ultimate Team, check out our guides on the best RUSH players under 88 overall and the best players to upgrade for Evolutions.