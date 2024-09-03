GamingEA SPORTS FC

Fastest players in EA FC 25: Highest pace ratings leaked

Raissa Jerez
EA FCEA SPORTS

If you truly want to outrun your opponents and dominate the leaderboards in EA FC 25, you’ll need some of the fastest players available, so here are the stars with the highest pace in EA’s game.

Players in EA FC have plenty of important stats you must take into consideration when building your team. However, one of the most important is pace, which is tied up with the AcceleRATE system.

Based on their acceleration, height, agility, and strength, players are divided into three categories – Explosive, Controlled, and Lenghty – with variations within them for a total of seven archetypes.

So, if you want to know which EA FC 25 players are the fastest, here are the top 30 that Fut_Scoreboard leaked.

Top 30 players with the highest pace

PLAYERPOSITIONPACETEAM
Kylian MbappeST97Real Madrid
Karim AdeyemiLM96Borussia Dortmund
Vinicius Jr.LW95Real Madrid
Alphonso DaviesLB95Bayern Munich
Theo HernandezLB95AC Milan
Yankuba MintehRM95Brighton & Hove Albion
Moussa DiabyRM95Al-Ittihad
Inaki WilliamsRM94Athletic Club
Rosemonde KouassiRM94Washington Spirit
Tabitha ChawingaST94Lyon
Kevin SchadeLW94Brentford
Rafael LeaoLW94AC Milan
Trinity RodmanRM94Washington Spirit
RafaCAM93Besiktas
Jeremie FrimpongRM93Bayern Leverkusen
Nico WilliamsLM93Athletic Club
Salma ParallueloLW93FC Barcelona
Daniel JamesRM93Leeds
Marco GrullLM93Werder Bremen
Trent BuhagiarST93Brescia
Mohamed AmouraST93VfL Wolfsburg
Lois OpendaST93RB Leipzig
GalenoLM93Porto
Couhaib DriouechLW93PSV
Sheraldo BeckerST93Real Sociedad
Adama TraoreRW93Fulham
Christian ContehRW93Eintracht Braunschweig
Manuel LazzariRB93Lazio
Muteb Al HarbiLB93Al- Shabab
Jeremiah St. JusteCB93Sporting CP

The top three players with the highest pace remain the same as that of EA FC 24, with Mbappe, Adeyemi, and Vinicius Jr. with just a single point difference between them.

On the other hand, Theo Hernandez received a +2 after his performance in the past season, tying him with Alphonso Davies as the fastest defender in the game, while others like Jeremie Frimpong and Sheraldo Becker got a -1.

New faces on the list include Yankuba Minteh from Brighton & Hove Albion, Tabitha Chawinga from Lyon, Marco Grull from Werder Bremen, and a few more.

Those are the fastest players in EA FC 25. You can also check out the top 100 young players, as well as the best loan players to sign in Career Mode, and don’t forget to learn all about both new features FC IQ and RUSH.

