Fastest players in EA FC 25: Highest pace ratings leaked

Fastest players in EA FC 25: Highest pace ratings leakedEA SPORTS
If you truly want to outrun your opponents and dominate the leaderboards in EA FC 25, you’ll need some of the fastest players available, so here are the stars with the highest pace in EA’s game.
Players in EA FC have plenty of important stats you must take into consideration when building your team. However, one of the most important is pace, which is tied up with the AcceleRATE system.
Based on their acceleration, height, agility, and strength, players are divided into three categories – Explosive, Controlled, and Lenghty – with variations within them for a total of seven archetypes.
So, if you want to know which EA FC 25 players are the fastest, here are the top 30 that Fut_Scoreboard leaked.
Top 30 players with the highest pace
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|PACE
|TEAM
|Kylian Mbappe
|ST
|97
|Real Madrid
|Karim Adeyemi
|LM
|96
|Borussia Dortmund
|Vinicius Jr.
|LW
|95
|Real Madrid
|Alphonso Davies
|LB
|95
|Bayern Munich
|Theo Hernandez
|LB
|95
|AC Milan
|Yankuba Minteh
|RM
|95
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Moussa Diaby
|RM
|95
|Al-Ittihad
|Inaki Williams
|RM
|94
|Athletic Club
|Rosemonde Kouassi
|RM
|94
|Washington Spirit
|Tabitha Chawinga
|ST
|94
|Lyon
|Kevin Schade
|LW
|94
|Brentford
|Rafael Leao
|LW
|94
|AC Milan
|Trinity Rodman
|RM
|94
|Washington Spirit
|Rafa
|CAM
|93
|Besiktas
|Jeremie Frimpong
|RM
|93
|Bayern Leverkusen
|Nico Williams
|LM
|93
|Athletic Club
|Salma Paralluelo
|LW
|93
|FC Barcelona
|Daniel James
|RM
|93
|Leeds
|Marco Grull
|LM
|93
|Werder Bremen
|Trent Buhagiar
|ST
|93
|Brescia
|Mohamed Amoura
|ST
|93
|VfL Wolfsburg
|Lois Openda
|ST
|93
|RB Leipzig
|Galeno
|LM
|93
|Porto
|Couhaib Driouech
|LW
|93
|PSV
|Sheraldo Becker
|ST
|93
|Real Sociedad
|Adama Traore
|RW
|93
|Fulham
|Christian Conteh
|RW
|93
|Eintracht Braunschweig
|Manuel Lazzari
|RB
|93
|Lazio
|Muteb Al Harbi
|LB
|93
|Al- Shabab
|Jeremiah St. Juste
|CB
|93
|Sporting CP
The top three players with the highest pace remain the same as that of EA FC 24, with Mbappe, Adeyemi, and Vinicius Jr. with just a single point difference between them.
On the other hand, Theo Hernandez received a +2 after his performance in the past season, tying him with Alphonso Davies as the fastest defender in the game, while others like Jeremie Frimpong and Sheraldo Becker got a -1.
New faces on the list include Yankuba Minteh from Brighton & Hove Albion, Tabitha Chawinga from Lyon, Marco Grull from Werder Bremen, and a few more.
Those are the fastest players in EA FC 25. You can also check out the top 100 young players, as well as the best loan players to sign in Career Mode, and don’t forget to learn all about both new features FC IQ and RUSH.