Fastest players in EA FC 25: Highest pace ratings leaked

If you truly want to outrun your opponents and dominate the leaderboards in EA FC 25, you’ll need some of the fastest players available, so here are the stars with the highest pace in EA’s game.

Players in EA FC have plenty of important stats you must take into consideration when building your team. However, one of the most important is pace, which is tied up with the AcceleRATE system.

Based on their acceleration, height, agility, and strength, players are divided into three categories – Explosive, Controlled, and Lenghty – with variations within them for a total of seven archetypes.

Article continues after ad

So, if you want to know which EA FC 25 players are the fastest, here are the top 30 that Fut_Scoreboard leaked.

Top 30 players with the highest pace

PLAYER POSITION PACE TEAM Kylian Mbappe ST 97 Real Madrid Karim Adeyemi LM 96 Borussia Dortmund Vinicius Jr. LW 95 Real Madrid Alphonso Davies LB 95 Bayern Munich Theo Hernandez LB 95 AC Milan Yankuba Minteh RM 95 Brighton & Hove Albion Moussa Diaby RM 95 Al-Ittihad Inaki Williams RM 94 Athletic Club Rosemonde Kouassi RM 94 Washington Spirit Tabitha Chawinga ST 94 Lyon Kevin Schade LW 94 Brentford Rafael Leao LW 94 AC Milan Trinity Rodman RM 94 Washington Spirit Rafa CAM 93 Besiktas Jeremie Frimpong RM 93 Bayern Leverkusen Nico Williams LM 93 Athletic Club Salma Paralluelo LW 93 FC Barcelona Daniel James RM 93 Leeds Marco Grull LM 93 Werder Bremen Trent Buhagiar ST 93 Brescia Mohamed Amoura ST 93 VfL Wolfsburg Lois Openda ST 93 RB Leipzig Galeno LM 93 Porto Couhaib Driouech LW 93 PSV Sheraldo Becker ST 93 Real Sociedad Adama Traore RW 93 Fulham Christian Conteh RW 93 Eintracht Braunschweig Manuel Lazzari RB 93 Lazio Muteb Al Harbi LB 93 Al- Shabab Jeremiah St. Juste CB 93 Sporting CP

The top three players with the highest pace remain the same as that of EA FC 24, with Mbappe, Adeyemi, and Vinicius Jr. with just a single point difference between them.

Article continues after ad

On the other hand, Theo Hernandez received a +2 after his performance in the past season, tying him with Alphonso Davies as the fastest defender in the game, while others like Jeremie Frimpong and Sheraldo Becker got a -1.

Article continues after ad

New faces on the list include Yankuba Minteh from Brighton & Hove Albion, Tabitha Chawinga from Lyon, Marco Grull from Werder Bremen, and a few more.

Those are the fastest players in EA FC 25. You can also check out the top 100 young players, as well as the best loan players to sign in Career Mode, and don’t forget to learn all about both new features FC IQ and RUSH.