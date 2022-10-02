FIFA 23 AcceleRATE has made players faster than ever in Ultimate Team

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK Weekend Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

FIFA 23 fans have been left slightly baffled by the new AcceleRATE feature that is making some players move faster than ever, especially when equipped with the Architect chemistry style.

With the release of FIFA 23, EA SPORTS have added a whole bunch of new features to what will be the final game before things transition over to the EA SPORTS Football Club series.

One of the biggest features that has been added is the expansion to the Hypermotion Technology that was added in FIFA 22. In FIFA 23, there are a whole load of new animations for everything from passing to shooting and even being able to control the ball with a player’s back.

However, this has also caused a few headaches, especially on next-gen consoles. Why, you may ask? Well, it’s all to do with FIFA’s new AcceleRATE system, which allows certain body archetypes to move and run in different ways than before.

How to make players faster in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The one that has raised the most eyebrows is that of the ‘Lengthy’ players. Players that fall under this category are tall and strong, difficult to dispossess and tackle. The likes of Erling Haaland and Virgil Van Dijk, if you will.

Now, what caused the issue is that, when you’re in FUT, if you equip these ‘Lengthy’ archetypes with the Architect chemistry, they’ll become even more agile than they’re supposed to be.

According to some players, equipping the chem style to these players will boost their agility by +15, making them run faster and being even more awkward to take on in a one-on-one duel.

Get your hands on an Architect chem style either using the transfer market or a pack Go to your Squad tab in the FUT menus Click on Squad so you can edit your type Find the Lengthy player you want to give the Architect chem style to Apply the chem style using the ‘Apply Consumable’ button

How to find Lengthy players with FIFA 23 AcceleRATE feature

As noted, players that fall under the ‘Lengthy’ category for the acceleRATE archetypes are big in stature and shouldn’t really be as fast as they are.

According to EA SPORTS’ blog post on the feature, these Lengthy players have to meet the following requirements to receive the designation:

Strength >= 65

(Strength – Agility) >= 14

Acceleration >= 55

Height >= 174 cm (~ 5’9”)

EA SPORTS have stated that the numbers have been changed since the release of the game, but players are still able to exploit it, it seems.

We’ll just have to wait and see if they roll out a bigger patch for things, but it remains to be seen if they’ll do so.