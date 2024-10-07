How to complete ICON Home & Away FC 25 objectives

Completing the ICON Home and Away Objectives in FC 25 helps expedite the Ultimate Team Seasonal Track, but doesn’t come for free.

Objectives often go overlooked in FC 25 Ultimate Team unless they are to unlock a new card. However, keeping an eye on new Objectives is sometimes essential if you want enough Season Points to reach every Seasonal Track level.

Playing Rush, Career Mode, and Ultimate matches only go so far in getting more SP. For example, Season 1: Total Rush requires players to complete 40 levels with increasing SP requirements.

If you are behind or want to get the Seasonal Track rewards faster, here is everything you need to know about the ICON Home and Away Objectives.

How to get the Icon Home and Away kits in FC 25

Players can purchase the Icon Stadium Bundle for 115,000 or 1,500 FC Points. Here is a step-by-step guide on where to find the bundle.

From the Ultimate Team main menu, scroll over to Store

After selecting the Store, go down to Season 1 Stadium Bundles

Lastly, scroll right until you find the Icon Stadium Bundle

There is also an ICON/TOTW Kit Bundle which has different kits, so make sure you don’t purchase the wrong one.

For reference, 1,600 FC Points costs $13.49. If players don’t want to spend that much on a cosmetic bundle that includes a badge, two kits, three tifos, a stadium theme, and a ball, there is an alternative route to acquire both kits.

Icon Home and Away requirements in FC 25

ICON Home

Play three matches with the ICON Home Kit equipped (100 SP)

Score in three separate matches with the ICON Home Kit equipped (200 SP)

Win three matches with the ICON Home Kit equipped (300 SP)

Complete all three (400 SP)

ICON Away

Play three matches with the ICON Home Kit equipped (100 SP)

Score in three separate matches with the ICON Home Kit equipped (200 SP)

Win three matches with the ICON Home Kit equipped (300 SP)

Complete all three (400 SP)

