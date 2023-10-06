EA FC 24: How to complete RTTK Matteo Darmian Objectives challenge

Here’s how EA FC 24 Football Ultimate Team players can complete the new RTTK Matteo Darmian Objectives challenge.

On October 6, EA Sports dropped a significant content update for EA FC 24. In addition to the POTM Takefusa Kubo SBC, a fresh Objectives challenge went live.

An 85 OVR RTTK Matteo Darmian was released as part of this Objectives challenge. The Inter Milan CB’s 85 OVR can also be used at RWB and RM as alternate positions, and it possesses 3-Star Skill Moves and 5-Star Weak Foot.

Here’s how to complete the RTTK Matteo Darmian Objectives challenge in EA FC 24, plus recommendations for how to lessen the grind.

Electronic Arts

Full list of Objectives

There are four separate challenges players will need to achieve in order to complete the RTTK Matteo Darmian Objectives challenge. FC 24 players will need to grind in Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions in order to get each one done.

Here are the four Objectives:

Italian Maestro : Assist five goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using an Italian player (rewards are 500 XP and 75+ Rated Rare Player)

: Assist five goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using an Italian player (rewards are 500 XP and 75+ Rated Rare Player) Fancy Finish : Score eight goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using a player with min. 80 DRI (reward is Small Electrum Players Pack)

: Score eight goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using a player with min. 80 DRI (reward is Small Electrum Players Pack) Defensive Prowess : Concede one or fewer goals per match in four separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

: Concede one or fewer goals per match in four separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Top Performance: Win 12 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having min. three Serie A players in your Starting 11 (reward is Gold Players Pack)

All pack rewards from the Objectives feature untradable rewards.

Tips

First off, do this exclusively in Squad Battles. It’s much easier to get these Objectives done in single-player action, rather than have to deal with the grind within Rivals or FUT Champions.

Second, find players that meet the requirements listed above. FUT players will only need at minimum three Serie A players, and the good news is that there are several players from that league with min. 80 DRI, from Italy, and don’t cost too much.

Players like LW Mattia Zaccagni, RW Matteo Politano, and CM Davide Frattesi are all cards that cost less than 1,000 Coins (per FUTBIN) and meet all three requirements.

This challenge will expire on October 13 at 6 PM BST.

