EA FC 24: How to complete Showdown Purce & Huitema SBC – Solution & cost

Here’s how EA FC 24 FUT players can complete the set of Showdown Huitema & Purce SBC challenges.

A new set of Showdown SBC challenges went live in Football Ultimate Team in EA FC 24, both of which feature players from the NWSL.

OL Reign ST Jordyn Huitema and NJ/NY Gotham RW Midge Purce are the two featured players, as both have 85 OVR cards that are eligible for upgrades depending on the final outcome of the match between these two teams on November 11.

Here’s how to complete the Showdown Huitema & Purce SBC challenges in EA FC 24.

EA Sports

SBC Requirements

There are two teams that need to be completed in order to complete the Showdown Purce & Huitema SBC in EA FC 24.

However, we should note that these are two separate SBCs. One is for Purce and one is for Huitema. But it’s worth noting that one can receive a major upgrade should that player’s team win in their upcoming matchup.

Here’s a look at all the requirements for the two:

Midge Purce

U.S. players: Min. 1

86+ OVR players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83 OVR

Reward: 85 OVR Showdown Midge Purce

Jordyn Huitema

Canada players: Min. 1

TOTW players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83 OVR

Reward: 85 OVR Showdown Jordyn Huitema

EA Sports

How to complete SBC

Here are solutions for the Showdown Purce & Huitema SBC:

Midge Purce

CM Lindsay Horan (86 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CM Sophie Schmidt (83 OVR)

CDM Damaris Egurrola (82 OVR)

CB Stefan de Vrij (82 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (82 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (82 OVR)

LW Jadon Sancho (82 OVR)

CB Robin Le Normand (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (81 OVR)

This part of the Showdown Huitema & Purce SBC challenges will cost around 25,000 Coins.

Jordyn Huitema

TOTW ST Eddie Nketiah (84 OVR)

LW Lieke Martens (84 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CM Sophie Schmidt (83 OVR)

CDM Damaris Egurrola (82 OVR)

CB Stefan de Vrij (82 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (82 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (82 OVR)

LW Jadon Sancho (82 OVR)

CB Robin Le Normand (82 OVR)

This part costs around 39,000 Coins.

In total, expect to pay around 64,000 Coins (per FUTBIN) for the Showdown Purce & Huitema SBC challenges, but that could change depending on market fluctuation.

This SBC will expire on November 11, 2023.

