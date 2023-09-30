EA FC 24: How to complete RTTK Mohammed Kudus SBC – Solution & cost

For FUT players, here’s an overview of how to complete the new RTTK Mohammed Kudus SBC in EA FC 24.

The EA FC 24 RTTK promo is underway, as several new promo cards are now available in Football Ultimate Team.

One of those is an 84 OVR player item for West Ham RW Mohammed Kudus, which is available via SBC.

Here’s how to complete the RTKK Mohammed Kudus SBC, including the requirements and solutions for this challenge.

Article continues after ad

Electronic Arts

SBC Requirements

There are two teams that need to be completed in order to get the RTTK Mohammed Kudus card in EA FC 24. Here’s a look at all the requirements for the two:

Article continues after ad

Premier League

Premier League players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85 OVR

Reward: Jumbo Gold Pack

86-Rated Squad

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86 OVR

Reward: Rare Gold Players Pack

Both lineups require eleven players.

How to complete SBC

Here are solutions for the RTTK Mohammed Kudus SBC:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Premier League

CAM Lina Magull (87 OVR)

ST Lautaro Martinez (87 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

ST Eugenie Le Sommer (84 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (84 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (84 OVR)

LW Lieke Martens (84 OVR)

CDM Koke (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

CDM Desiree Scott (84 OVR)

GK Jane Campbell (84 OVR)

This part of this SBC will cost 30,000 Coins.

86-Rated Squad

CAM Rose Lavelle (87 OVR)

ST Ewa Pajor (87 OVR)

GK Sandra Panos (87 OVR)

ST Lautario Martinez (87 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (86 OVR)

GK Jane Campbell (84 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

CDM Pernille Harder (84 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (84 OVR)

CDM Desiree Scott (84 OVR)

CDM Koke (84 OVR)

This collection of players will cost about 50,000 Coins, according to FUTBIN. In total, expect to pay around 80,000 Coins for the RTTK Mohammad Kudus SBC, depending on price fluctuation.

Article continues after ad

This SBC will expire on October 7, 2023.

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s EA Sports FC 24 content.

EA FC 24 best camera settings | EA FC 24 Evolutions explained | Best Tactical Vision in EA FC 24 Career Mode | Best EA FC 24 PlayStyles in Ultimate Team ranked | EA FC 24 Celebrations: Controls guide | Top 50 best funny EA FC 24 team names | Will EA SPORTS FC 24 be free to play? | Will EA FC 24 have real players and teams?