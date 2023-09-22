EA FC 24: How to complete Flashback Kevin de Bruyne SBC: Solution & cost

A new 87 OVR Flashback Kevin de Bruyne will take players back to his early days. Here’s how to complete the SBC that’s needed to get de Bruyne in EA FC 24.

During the early access of EA Sports FC 24, the development team released a Flashback SBC that features Manchester City CM Kevin de Bruyne.

Those who complete the SBC will get a pair of packs as well as the 87 OVR Flahsback card.

Here’s an overview on how to complete the new Flashback Kevin de Bruyne SBC in EA FC 24.

Electronic Arts

SBC requirements

There are two teams that need to completed in order to get the Flashback de Bruyne. Here’s a look at all the requirements for the two:

Manchester City

Manchester City players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86 OVR

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Premier League players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87 OVR

Reward: Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Both lineups require eleven players.

How to complete SBC

Here are the solutions for the two lineups:

Manchester City

ST Ewa Pajor (87 OVR)

CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)

CAM Lina Magull (87 OVR)

CM Kim Little (86 OVR)

CB Aymeric Laporte (85 OVR)

ST Khadija Shaw (85 OVR)

CB Becky Sauerbrunn (85 OVR)

GK Kailen Sheridan (85 OVR)

CDM Amandine Henry (85 OVR)

LM Megan Rapinoe (85 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

The Manchester City part will cost 40,000 Coins.

Premier League

ST Alexandra Popp (88 OVR)

GK Christiane Endler (88 OVR)

CB Irene Paredes (88 OVR)

CB Wendie Renard (88 OVR)

ST Ewa Pajor (87 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (85 OVR)

CB Aymeric Laporte (85 OVR)

CB Becky Sauerbrunn (85 OVR)

GK Kailen Sheridan (85 OVR)

CDM Amandine Henry (85 OVR)

LM Megan Rapinoe (85 OVR)

This lineup costs around 61,000 Coins to complete, depending on the price fluctuation of the market. In total, this SBC will cost around 100,000 Coins.

Prcies are via FUTBIN. This SBC will expire on September 29.

