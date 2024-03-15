How to “Craft a DJ set” in Disney Dreamlight Valley

One Lovely Monsters Star Path task asks Disney Dreamlight Valley players to “Craft a DJ set to liven up your next celebration.” Here’s how to complete it.

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s latest Star Path is Lovely Monsters. Centered on Monsters Inc and romance, the Star Path features rewards like new Monsters University skins for Mike and Sulley and an iconic Lady and the Tramp table that comes with an adorable surprise.

Like other recent Star Paths, some of Lovely Monsters’ tasks are not entirely straightforward. Some are written in riddles, while others – like “Craft a DJ set to liven up your next celebration” – leave out some important details.

Here’s what you need to know about crafting a DJ set for the Star Path.

How to “Craft a DJ Set” for the Lovely Monsters Star Path

To complete the “Craft a DJ Set” Star Path task, you’ll need to make either a Stellar Blue DJ Booth or a Stellar Pink DJ Booth. Here’s what you need to craft these:

100 Dry Wood

50 Iron Ingot

10 Blue or Pink Hydrangeas

Dry Wood can be foraged from the Sunlit Plateau, Frosted Heights, and the Forgotten Lands. It’s also available occasionally from Kristoff’s Stall.

Iron Ingot is a refined material you’ll need to craft using 5 Iron Ore and 1 Coal Ore. There’s also a chance to find Iron Ingot at Kristoff’s Stall or after feeding the Foxes in the Frosted Heights liked (not favorite) food.

Blue and Pink Hydrangeas can be found on Dazzle Beach. Which color you choose determines what color the DJ Booth will be, so keep that in mind if you plan to use the item to decorate your village.

Note that the DJ Booth Rig does not count towards this Star Path task. This item is incredibly costly to craft, so be sure to stick to either the Pink or Blue Stellar DJ Booths instead.

That’s all you need to know about completing the “Craft a DJ set” Star Path duty! Be sure to check out the rest of our Dreamlight Valley coverage, including the guides below:

