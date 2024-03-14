New Disney Dreamlight Valley interactive pet furniture spotted in Star Path

An unsuspecting object in the current Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path has been found to be interactive with your pets – and it couldn’t be any cuter.

At its core, Disney Dreamlight Valley is a fantastic cozy game where you can meet your favorite Disney characters, complete tons of quests, farm, mine, cook, and so much more. However, there are still secrets underneath the game’s surface, and players are constantly discovering brand-new treasures in every update.

The Laugh Floor update is no different, and one player has discovered a key item from the Star Path, that’s much more than it originally seems – at least it is for any of your chosen pets.

Article continues after ad

New Star Path item creates adorable table for pets

Sharing their discovery on Reddit and TikTok, one user revealed how you can turn one item into a pet’s dinner table.

Essentially, on page six of the Star Path, there’s a dinner table from Lady And The Tramp called the Italian Date Night Table. If you grab it and place it in your village, your companions will quickly run over and start having a meal.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, doing this will not reward you in the same way as feeding the other animals around the valley, but the cuteness is arguably all the rewards you need.

Expanding on the trick in the comments, the poster explained that “the companion house and table need to be close together” going on to add that they “think it needs to be close enough that the pets can walk to the table from the house.”

Article continues after ad

While it may take players a little longer to grab the item, with it being so far into the Star Path, this item is useful for more than just decoration, so long as you capitalize on the companion house and the pets it can release.