How to transfer old Diablo 2 characters to Diablo 2 Resurrected

It’s possible to transfer Diablo 2 characters to Diablo 2 Resurrected, but there are some caveats. Here’s what you need to know.

Those who played the original Diablo 2 way back when it was released may have worked hard on their character, sinking countless hours into the perfect build. While the prospect of a remastered Diablo 2 Resurrected will have been exciting for all Diablo 2 fans, the idea of starting again from scratch may not have been.

The good news is that there is a way players of the original Diablo 2 can transfer their character over to Diablo 2 Resurrected. However, there are some things you need to know before you can and rules you’ll need to follow. It may be worth it to some players, but a waste of time to others.

Can I transfer my old Diablo 2 character to Diablo 2 Resurrected?

You can only transfer your old Diablo 2 character to Diablo 2 Resurrected if you play the game on PC. Also, you cannot take your old character online. They must remain an offline character only. This means you cannot take advantage of Diablo 2’s cross-progression and transfer your character to consoles.Those hoping to transfer their level 99 Necromancer from the early 2000s from their old PC to their PS5 or Nintendo Switch are out of luck. Those who own Diablo 2 Resurrected on PC can import their character and give them new life with updated graphics, however, they’ll need to play the game solo.

This may be disappointing to some players, but it’s been done to prevent hacked or modded characters being downloaded from the internet and let loose in the updated version of the game.

How do I transfer my old character to Diablo 2 Resurrected?

So, if you’re a PC player and don’t mind taking on the legions of hell solo, here’s how to transfer your old Diablo 2 characters to Diablo 2 Resurrected:

If your old Diablo 2 character is stored on a hard drive, then move the files back onto the PC you currently play Diablo 2 Resurrected on.

If you already have the original Diablo 2 installed, then go to Local Disk (C:) > Users > (Players’ username) > Saved Games.

You’ll see a list of character files with .ds after their name. Copy the file you want or move it to your desktop.

From here, go into your Diablo 2 Resurrected folder and paste/move the file into your character folder. The process is nearly identical to the original Diablo 2.

Once the old character is pasted/transferred into that folder, it should now appear in Diablo 2 Resurrected. Go to your Offline characters to select them.

Helpful tips for transferring your old Diablo 2 character

For this to work you’ll already need to have an existing character created and in your Diablo 2 Resurrected folder. If not, then the game won’t have created the folder yet, making a transfer impossible.

The character will bring all items (including high-value legendary items and runes), skills, and stash contents over with them. They’ll play just like they did in the original game. You can even visit Akara to reassign your skills and stats if you like.

It’s a shame that old characters can’t be transferred to console versions of the game. But Blizzard’s reasons for keeping them offline are understandable. Nobody wants to compete with unfairly leveled and hacked characters, especially with the game already having enough issues.

