Diablo 2 Resurrected: 5 changes Blizzard’s remake desperately needs

There’s an excellent game hiding in Diablo 2 Resurrected, but the developers need to act fast to keep fans invested. Here’s five changes we’d love to see Blizzard make, including cross-play, seasons and more.

Diablo 2 Resurrected has been a mixed experience so far. Those who loved the original have been excited to re-enter the world of Sanctuary, having missed its grim world and addictive hack and slash gameplay. But others have been less impressed after seeing the game riddled with bugs, slowdowns, and inconsistent matchmaking.

There has also been disappointment with post-game and quality of life mechanics. Diablo 2’s second chance risks being squandered as players wonder what to do once the credits roll. But, it’s not too late for Blizzard to fix the situation, so here’s what we’d suggest if we were in their shoes.

Advertisement

Better matchmaking

Despite many of Diablo 2 Resurrected’s launch issues being resolved, there are still some gremlins in the matchmaking system. Some players continue to complain that attempts to join an existing game just results in them hosting their own. Then not seeing another player for the duration of that session, or should they keep trying.

This appears to be happening across all platforms but most notably on the Nintendo Switch. While this may simply be bad timing on the part of some players, it’s a little strange that it’s happening to the same players so frequently. Blizzard may need to take another look at their servers before some players give up and just play solo – or stop playing altogether.

Advertisement

Diablo 2 Resurrected Cross-play

Bringing cross-play to Diablo 2 Resurrected may fix many of its matchmaking issues. It would allow those experiencing the game on quieter platforms to mix with players on livelier servers, increasing the likelihood of them joining an existing party. Blizzard already has Battle.Net established across all platforms and cross-progression has been a triumph so far.

Players can go dungeon crawling for hours on their PC, PS5, or Xbox then seamlessly take their adventure on the move and continue playing through their Nintendo Switch. Cross-play would also allow players to slay demons with their friends on different platforms, improving the experience and longevity of Diablo 2 Resurrected for many.

Advertisement

Local multiplayer

While this may not be as important as it once was to many players, there are those who fondly remember Diablo as a LAN party experience. Diablo 2 Resurrected is the perfect opportunity to recapture this, and we think a lot of players would take Blizzard up on the offer.

Households with multiple PCs and consoles would benefit from this greatly. As would Nintendo Switch players, to whom local play would open a world of possibilities. Of course, players can simply use Battle.Net near their friends to emulate this experience. But a dedicated local multiplayer feature would be more ideal.

Advertisement

Traditional seasons

Diablo 2 Resurrected’s much-hyped ladders system being delayed and not available at launch has angered a lot of players who pre-ordered. As did the company admitting the mode has “not been a priority”. But some players may simply prefer a system closer to Diablo 3’s seasonal characters rather than the ladder system Diablo 2 Resurrected plans on using.

Admittedly there’s a lot of similarities between the two. Also, traditional seasons may be difficult to incorporate with Diablo 2 Resurrected, with it being a remaster of a twenty-year-old game. But this approach may help keep some players interested and offer an alternative for those not interested in ladders, with both modes offering different rewards and gameplay styles.

Advertisement

Bounties and events

What helps to keep Diablo 3 interesting is the bounties, rifts, and other events that are added to spice the game up. Diablo 2 Resurrected could benefit from something similar, even if it’s a much simpler approach.

Diablo 2’s world is vast, and it’s full of unique named monsters for players to hunt down. Adding a bounty or rift system would create bottomless gameplay opportunities and give players a fun distraction away from the main quest, and one that can exist long after it’s ended.