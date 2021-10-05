Diablo 2 Resurrected players want answers from devs over “busted” lobby

Diablo 2 Resurrected players continue to experience problems with matchmaking. Patience is now wearing thin with Blizzard’s lack of communication regarding a fix.

Upon release, Diablo 2 Resurrected was marred by bugs, slowdowns, and matchmaking issues. While patches have been released to help resolve these problems, many players continue to experience them.

The matchmaking problems seem most prevalent on the Nintendo Switch version of Diablo 2 Resurrected, but players on other platforms are also still reporting them. Some players find they are unable to play with others when hosting a game and are unable to join an existing game, even after multiple attempts.

Diablo 2 Resurrected’s woes continue with lobby issues

Some Reddit users have argued that this is because the game is using an outdated matchmaking system and that Diablo 2 Resurrected would benefit from a more modern lobby. However, their main complaint is that Blizzard doesn’t seem to be acknowledging their difficulties, nor are they offering any assurances or updates about a potential fix.

One user said, “The less they talk the more I think this game will not have post launch support,” with another agreeing and saying, “Blizzard is pretty bad at communication.” Others were even more negative saying, “I’m baffled that people do think there will be any post launch support at all.”

Diablo 2 Resurrected is a remaster of a 20-year-old game, so it would be unreasonable to judge the title by modern standards – but Blizzard risks fans abandoning the game if they don’t find a fix for its “busted lobby system” soon.

Console matchmaking is terrible right now. Hope they make it more similar to PC lobby system — Bigcritsdotcom (@bigcritsdotcom) October 4, 2021

Diablo 2 Resurrected’s continued problems

The delay to the much-hyped Ladder mode has also irritated those who bought the game at launch. Players who have completed the main quest of Diablo 2 Resurrected may also turn their attention elsewhere.

These aren’t the only problems Diablo 2 Resurrected players are having, as many are also still reporting slowdowns and crashes across all platforms. These players have also demanded a fix from Blizzard, or at least some communication regarding when one will be available.

You can see what we thought about Diablo 2 Resurrected in our in-depth review. While there’s a superb game hiding in there, many players are still unable to experience it.