Is Fortnite dying? How many players in 2021

The overwhelming popularity of Fortnite has made it one of the biggest games to ever be released, but is it dying, and what’s its player count in 2021?

Since its release all the way back in September of 2017, Fortnite has become one of the most popular titles in video game history.

With an accessible free-to-play model and the addictive nature of the battle royale format, it’s no wonder the game has developed such a large and dedicated community.

Not only that, Epic Games hasn’t slowed down when it comes to content, organizing collaborations with Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, and Marvel just to name a few.

However, despite Fortnite’s incredible success over the years, has the game’s time in the spotlight finally come to an end, and what’s the overall player count in 2021?

Fortnite player count 2021

Like a lot of popular game publishers, Epic does not regularly share Fortnite player count information with the community. This means it’s nearly impossible to know the exact amount of players taking part in battle royale matches every day.

However, Epic does take the time to share statistics when it comes to significant in-game events, like the Travis Scott concert in April of 2020 which drew in a peak concurrent player count of 12,500,000.

This mind-blowing number was surpassed by the Galactus event later that year in December, which saw 15,300,000 players logged in at the same time.

It’s worth keeping in mind that these numbers were recorded during huge in-game events, so we don’t have an official concurrent player count from a standard day on Fortnite. However, PlayerCounter’s estimations suggest that Fortnite’s concurrent player base averages at around 4 to 8 million per day.

Is Fortnite dying in 2021?

Without a live counter from Epic themselves, it’s difficult to establish whether Fortnite is ‘dying’ in the long run, or at least losing players slowly.

Despite this, the game still has a huge player count and with the consistent updates Epic is adding to the title, it’s hard to believe Fortnite’s is anywhere near finished.

As Epic’s battle royale blew up in popularity so quickly at release, peaking at 78.3 million concurrent players in August of 2018, it’s easy to say the game’s time in the spotlight is over.

However, it’s completely normal for a title’s player base to stabilize after launch, and with millions of players still logging on every single day, it’s safe to say Fortnite is still going strong in 2021.