How many people play Warzone? Player count in 2021 - Dexerto

Warzone, Call of Duty’s second battle royale, has seen incredible popularity since its 2020 release. But how many people have played it, and continue to in 2021?

While typical Call of Duty games release annually and with a $60 price tag, Warzone bucked that trend as a free, stand-alone battle royale.

Originally based on 2019’s Modern Warfare, it has incorporated Black Ops Cold War weapons and content, and now bridges the gap between the two, with Verdansk put in a time capsule and dragged back to 1984.

The free-to-download nature of Warzone, paired with people being forced to stay inside, led to millions of gamers dropping into Verdansk, even if they were new to Call of Duty. Warzone’s enduring popularity suggests many of those have stuck around.

How many people play Warzone in 2021?

Unfortunately, unlike old Call of Duty titles, there’s no active player count displayed in-game for Warzone. It means seeing the amount of players online at any one time – in a game dominated by console players – is impossible.

However, Activision confirmed that Warzone has had over 100 million players since its March 2020 launch. The number was confirmed in an announcement on April 20.

100 million players and counting. Thank you all for dropping in. It wouldn't be #Warzone without you. pic.twitter.com/knanptnCMU — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 20, 2021

Unfortunately, there are no live player counts provided by official sources. Since Call of Duty titles were moved off steam, and on to Battle.net, it’s no longer possible to see player counts for PC either, as it was through Steam’s public API.

We can expect Warzone’s totally player count to increase even more if Warzone gets a release on mobile devices. We have seen competitors like Fortnite and Apex Legends plan mobile releases and, given the success of Call of Duty: Mobile, this seems a likely eventuality.