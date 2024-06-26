Diablo 4 Season 5: Every revealed Unique and Legendary Aspect

Diablo 4 Season 5 is right around the corner which means a host of new buildcrafting options. This guide goes over every piece of Unique gear and every Legendary Aspect revealed so far.

Diablo 4 Season 5’s PTR is currently live and players are combing it for details on what will be on offer at the full season launch. Going from strength to strength following Season 4’s game-changing improvements, Blizzard aims to give players even more to be happy about.

The introduction of Infernal Hordes has players excited for the launch and dataminers have uncovered an iconic World of Warcraft weapon coming to the game. These new inclusions are all well and good but every Diablo 4 player knows a new season means new builds.

The centerpiece of any new builds for Diablo 4 Season 5 will be Unique gear and Legendary Aspects. We’ve compiled Every new Unique and Legendary Aspect that has been revealed for Diablo 4 Season 5 so far.

Blizzard Entertainment You’ll have new build options to look forward to in Diablo 4 Season 5 no matter which class you play.

New Unique Gear in Diablo 4 Season 5

So far, each of Diablo 4’s five classes has had one piece of Unique Gear revealed for their potential Season 5 loadout. The Uniques revealed for Diablo 4 Season 5 so far are as follows:

Barbarian

Unbroken Chain (Amulet): Casting Steel Grasp reduces Iron Maelstrom’s Cooldown by 5-10 seconds. Enemies damaged by Iron Maelstrom deal 15-30% less damage for 6 seconds.

Druid

Björnfang’s Tusks (Gloves): Cataclysm is now guaranteed to strike anything in range and you deal 40-80% [x] increased damage for the duration of the effect. While Cataclysm is active, you gain unlimited Spirit.

Necromancer

Path of Trag’Oul (Boots): Bone Prison traps a larger area and fires 20-35 Bone Splinters at enemies trapped within. Increase your Maximum Essence by 2 for 8 seconds each time these Bone Splinters hit an enemy.

Rogue

Shroud of Khanduras (Chest): Dark Shroud grants Immune for 3 seconds, but your Evade Cooldown is increased by 9-3 seconds. Evading while Dark Shroud is active leaves behind an explosion that deals Shadow damage and pulls in enemies.

Sorcerer

Axial Conduit (Pants): Chain Lightning alternates between orbiting you and seeking up to 3 enemies. When it returns, it drains 6 Mana from you for each active Chain Lightning. After draining 66 total Mana, the bolt explodes for (270%-570%) Lightning damage. Chain Lightning expires if you don’t have enough Mana for it to drain.

Blizzard Entertainment Nabbing these Diablo 4 Season 5 Uniques will require toppling some endgame bosses.

New Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4 Season 5

We’ve had far more Legendary Aspects revealed for Diablo 4 Season 5 which makes sense given the incomparable rarity of Uniques. In saying that, some classes have definitely received more love than others so far.

The Diablo 4 Season 5 Legendary Aspects we know of currently are as follows:

Barbarian

Aspect of Forward Momentum (Mobility): Knocking back an enemy grants 25-40% Movement Speed for 3 seconds.

Druid

Aspect of the Rushing Wilds (Mobility): Casting a Companion Skill grants 5-15% Movement Speed for 5 seconds, up to 15-45%.

Necromancer

Aspect of the Unholy Tether (Mobility): Casting Golem’s active Skill creates a bond between you for 6 seconds. While the bond is active, both of you are Unhindered and gain 25-40% Movement Speed.

Casting Golem’s active Skill creates a bond between you for 6 seconds. While the bond is active, both of you are Unhindered and gain 25-40% Movement Speed. Inexorable Reaper’s Aspect (Mobility): Sever now dashes you forward to attack instead. It becomes a Mobility Skill and costs no Essence, but has a 22-7 second cooldown.

Sever now dashes you forward to attack instead. It becomes a Mobility Skill and costs no Essence, but has a 22-7 second cooldown. Aspect of Creeping Mist (Mobility): Gain 20-35% Evade Cooldown Reduction. You can now Evade during Blood Mist, traveling twice as far. Entering or exiting Blood Mist resets your Evade Cooldown.

Gain 20-35% Evade Cooldown Reduction. You can now Evade during Blood Mist, traveling twice as far. Entering or exiting Blood Mist resets your Evade Cooldown. Imprisoned Spirit’s Aspect (Offensive): When Bone Spirit explodes inside a Bone Prison, it explodes an additional time, dealing 40-70% of normal damage. Bone Spirit now prioritizes enemies inside a Bone Prison.

Rogue

Aspect Of Nebulous Brews (Mobility): Using a Healing Potion grants 35-50% Movement Speed for 3 seconds. After moving 30 meters, you spawn a Healing Potion.

Using a Healing Potion grants 35-50% Movement Speed for 3 seconds. After moving 30 meters, you spawn a Healing Potion. Galvanized Slasher’s Aspect (Resource): Lucky Hit: Damaging an enemy with a Mobility Skill has a 15-30% chance to fully restore your Energy. Your Maximum Energy is increased by 10-25.

Lucky Hit: Damaging an enemy with a Mobility Skill has a 15-30% chance to fully restore your Energy. Your Maximum Energy is increased by 10-25. Aspect Of Iron Rain (Offensive): Smoke Grenade has a 35-50% chance to create an Arrow Storm where it explodes, dealing Physical damage over 3 seconds. Your Arrow Storms continuously apply Vulnerable.

Smoke Grenade has a 35-50% chance to create an Arrow Storm where it explodes, dealing Physical damage over 3 seconds. Your Arrow Storms continuously apply Vulnerable. Breakneck Bandit’s Aspect (Offensive): Flurry deals 15-30% increased damage and has a 20% chance to Stun enemies for 3 seconds with each hit.

Flurry deals 15-30% increased damage and has a 20% chance to Stun enemies for 3 seconds with each hit. Mired Sharpshooter’s Aspect (Utility): Caltrops is now a Marksman Skill that periodically throws 5-20 piercing daggers over its Duration, each dealing Shadow damage and applying Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

Sorcerer

Aspect Of Tenuous Agility: Gain 5-15% increased Movement Speed. This bonus is doubled if you haven’t used a Defensive Skill in 8 seconds.

Gain 5-15% increased Movement Speed. This bonus is doubled if you haven’t used a Defensive Skill in 8 seconds. Aspect Of the Firebird: Gain the Flame Shield Enchantment for free. When Flame Shield activates, Meteorites fall around you dealing (50%-70%) Fire damage.

Gain the Flame Shield Enchantment for free. When Flame Shield activates, Meteorites fall around you dealing (50%-70%) Fire damage. Lightning Rod Aspect : Chain Lightning has a 5-20% chance to chain an additional time when hitting Crowd Controlled enemies and Bosses, and will seek them as targets.

: Chain Lightning has a 5-20% chance to chain an additional time when hitting Crowd Controlled enemies and Bosses, and will seek them as targets. Aspect Of Elemental Acuity : Casting a Pyromancy, Shock, or Frost Skill increases your Mana Regeneration by 10-20% for 5 seconds, once per Element. At maximum stacks, the total bonus is increased to 60-120% for 10 seconds, but all stacks expire after the duration.

: Casting a Pyromancy, Shock, or Frost Skill increases your Mana Regeneration by 10-20% for 5 seconds, once per Element. At maximum stacks, the total bonus is increased to 60-120% for 10 seconds, but all stacks expire after the duration. Aspect Of the Orange Herald: Lucky Hit: Up to a 5-10% Chance when you damage an enemy with a Skill to reduce the Cooldown of your Ultimate Skill by 2 seconds. Can only happen once per Skill cast.

These are the Uniques and Legendary Aspects that have been revealed in the Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR so far. It should be noted that the PTR exists in no small part to trial the impacts of these new options.

It’s entirely possible that certain values listed for these new Affixes could change after Blizzard measures how they perform. Diablo 4 Season 5 launches on July 17, 2024, and we’ll have a better picture of how these buildcrafting options will look in-game.

