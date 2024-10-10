Diablo 4’s “broken” Spiritborn Evade build is destined for a nerf

Move over Lightning Spear Sorcerer, Diablo 4 just got its latest busted build in the Evade Spiritborn which is tearing through the endgame. How long will it last though?

Diablo 4 has a history of broken builds carving their way through the meta. We all remember the glory days of the billion-damage druid and the devastating fury of Ball Lightning Sorcerer.

With the dawn of the Vessel of Hatred expansion, a new contender has arisen for this season’s absurdly overpowered build. Naturally, it comes courtesy of the brand-new Spiritborn class.

The Spiritborn Evade build has quickly made the rounds in Diablo 4 circles and become famous for the sheer efficiency with which it shreds through the hordes of Hell. The best part about it is that it’s super easy to get online and doesn’t require the know-how of a Diablo diehard.

If you couldn’t tell from the clip above and the build’s namesake, all you really need for the Evade Spiritborn build is to… well… Evade. That’s a bit of an oversimplification on our part. What you actually need is an Ancestral Unique Quarterstaff called Sepazontec and access to the Spiritborn’s Class Mechanic.

Sepazontec has a Unique Affix that causes your character to cast the third hit from Basic attack combo every single time it’s cast. Thanks to the Thuderspike Basic attack’s ability to reset your Evade cooldown with every third strike, what this results in is the option to infinitely cast your Evade move.

Not super impressive on its own but that is where the Spiritborn’s Class Mechanic comes in. Choosing the Eagle as your primary Spirit Guardian not only turns all your skills into Eagle skills, it also sends out lightning-wreathed feathers at enemies that cause them to become Vulnerable and take extra damage.

These little feathers pack such a massive wallop without any augmentation but with a bunch of buffs to your Vulnerable damage, you become an unstoppable killing machine. All you need to do is spam the Evade button over and over and watch the demons explode into piles of bloody goo. Here’s Diablo 4 mastermind Wudijo to explain it a little better.

Play the Spiritborn Evade build before it’s too late

Wudijo himself pondered how long the build would last before Blizzard did some tweaking. Players in the Reddit thread above also speculated that this particular build would be “nerfed to the depths of hell”.

This is primarily due to how easy it seems to be to break the game with it. Previous builds that achieved this level of efficiency usually involved a grind for multiple Mythic Uniques and the pushing of endgame content.

This one can come online as early as Torment Tier 1 and doesn’t require nearly as much effort. “It’s not going to be there Season 7,” one player asserted confidently. “But I don’t think it will be nerfed mid-season 6.”

We can’t say for certain whether or not the build will definitely be nerfed by Blizzard, but based on the footage we’ve seen, we’d advise giving it a go as fast as you can. If you’re looking for more Spiritborn builds, check out our tier list for the class. You will find the Evade build there too.