Diablo Immortal Terror’s Tide expansion: Release date, locations, rewards & more

Diablo Immortal’s next expansion, Terror’s Tide, will see players transported to the island prison of Stormpoint. Here’s everything we know.

While Diablo immortal got off to a shaky start, the mobile dungeon-crawling RPG has mostly recovered and is set to release its next major expansion with the Terror’s Tide update. This will see players travel to Stormpoint, a desolate island long used by Westmarch as a clandestine prison and home to the largest piece of the Worldstone shard seen in the game so far.

Here’s everything we know about this substantial update, including the release date, rewards, and any gameplay changes we can expect.

Contents

Blizzard Diablo Immortal’s next expansion will continue the story.

Does Terror’s Tide have a release date?

Yes, Terror’s Tide will release on December 14, 2022.

However, there’s been no word on server time, therefore the update may be being rolled out gradually across different regions.

Terror’s Tide trailer

Check out the Terror’s Tide trailer below:

Gameplay changes and rewards

Terror’s Tide will continue the main story of Diablo Immortal passing the ending of the base game and moving the action to Stormpoint.

This time, there will be five new Helliquary bosses added to the game instead of the standard one per update. These new Lieutenants of Hell include Ophinneb the Skin-Veiled, Dymdrail, Crawling Woe, Catarag the Strangling Sun, Apothrus, Tamer of the Fallen, and Phangwrth, Warmth-Feaster.

New levels of difficulty will also be added, extending the Hell Difficulties to VI, VII, and VIII for those seeking to raise their Paragon level to new heights.

In addition, five new Legendary Gems are being released with this patch in preparation for Season Eight Battle Pass: The Hidden Sun. A new winter-themed cosmetic set, known as Grakkinskin, will also be added to the in-game shop and another called Sacred Wilds will be added in the Phantom Market.

