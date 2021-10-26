Diablo Immortal’s classes may be pretty familiar to avid fans of Blizzard’s demonic universe, so here are all of the game’s playable characters and their abilities.

Set in the years straddling the chaos of Diablo 2: Lord of Destruction and Diablo 3, Diablo Immortal brings the iconic dungeon crawler to Android and Apple phones across Sanctuary.

With six classes to choose from, players will be able to pick between mages and warriors, archers and melee fighters. Your choice of class dictates how the game will play out around you, so making sure you pick the right one for you is essential.

So, to help inform your choice, here’s a rundown of all of Diablo Immortal’s current classes and which playstyle they’re best suited for.

How many classes are there in Diablo Immortal?

Coming into Immortal there are six playable classes on offer, but this list may expand to seven in the future to match the franchise’s other titles.

The game’s classes reflect pretty much all of Diablo 3‘s, with the elusive Witch Doctor being the only character who won’t be making a reappearance. Similarly, you can also change your character’s gender.

In order to save Sanctuary from Diablo’s corruption, you’ll have to master the:

Barbarian

Crusader

Demon Hunter

Monk

Necromancer

Wizard

Diablo Immortal Classes: All characters & abilities

Barbarian

Back in black and ready to swing that ax, the Barbarian returns once more to free Sanctuary from armageddon. Perfectly suited to tanks that love being up to their knees in blood, if you plan on tearing Hell’s finest limb from limb, then the muscle-bound warrior is the one for you.

Abilities:

Hammer of the Ancients – Calls forth a massive hammer to smash enemies in front of you.

– Calls forth a massive hammer to smash enemies in front of you. Chained Spear – Throw spears that damage enemies and pull them to you.

– Throw spears that damage enemies and pull them to you. Whirlwind – Become a whirlwind of steel, continually striking all nearby enemies while moving.

Crusader

If you’re looking for a little more safety, then the Crusader is the best tank class for you. While their sword and shield pack a punch, their reliance on power-up buffs helps balance out the raw aggression with a bit of strategy.

Abilities:

Conjuration of Light – Call down a beam of holy light from the heavens, protecting you and all nearby allies.

– Call down a beam of holy light from the heavens, protecting you and all nearby allies. Judgment – Pass judgment on all enemies within an area, dealing damage and slowing them.

– Pass judgment on all enemies within an area, dealing damage and slowing them. Spinning Shield – Hurl a spinning shield, inflicting damage to all enemies in its path.

Demon Hunter

Shrouded in a veil of mystery, the Demon Hunter is back to exert her revenge from the darkness of the shadows. Designed for ranged DPS players who enjoy one-shotting their enemies and getting out to safety, the Demon Hunter is all about those sweet, sweet kills.

Abilities:

Rain of Vengeance – Fire a massive volley of arrows into the air that rain down for several seconds.

– Fire a massive volley of arrows into the air that rain down for several seconds. Daring Swing – Swing on a rope to a nearby location, damaging enemies on the way while they cannot attack you.

– Swing on a rope to a nearby location, damaging enemies on the way while they cannot attack you. Knockback Shot – Fires a shadowy bolt of energy that damages and knocks away enemies.

Monk

The undisputed master of melee, Diablo Immortal’s Monk is great for getting up close and personal with the hordes of Hell. While they may take a little while to get used to due to their reliance on buffs and agility, the raw power contained within this mortal vessel rivals that of the Gods themselves.

Abilities:

Wave of Light – Crush enemies in an area with a focused wave of light.

– Crush enemies in an area with a focused wave of light. Cyclone Strike – Generate a vortex of wind that pulls in enemies and deals damage.

– Generate a vortex of wind that pulls in enemies and deals damage. Seven-Sided Strike – Dashes rapidly between nearby enemies, dealing damage over 7 strikes.

Necromancer

Wielding the power of death itself, the Necromancer is Diablo Immortal’s summoner class. Utilizing dark magic to force the dead back to life, this gruesome mage is ideal for players who want to sit back and let their minions do the work for them while unleashing their gothic side.

The Necromancer’s abilities have not been announced at the time of writing, so we’ll be sure to update this page once we know more.

Wizard

Last but not least is the spell-slinging Wizard, whose elemental prowess helps to keep Hell’s armies at bay. Modeled on your classic mage, the Wizard throws fireballs from afar to deal massive damage, but they’re not great in a melee battle to the death.

Abilities:

Meteor – Summons an immense Meteor that plummets from the sky, crashing into enemies dealing massive damage.

– Summons an immense Meteor that plummets from the sky, crashing into enemies dealing massive damage. Teleport – Teleports through the ether to a selected location.

– Teleports through the ether to a selected location. Lightning Nova – Hurls balls of lightning away from you in all directions.

So that’s everything you need to know about Diablo Immortal’s current classes and abilities. Looking to keep up with all things demonic? Be sure to check out our Diablo main page.