Diablo 4 Season 4’s one-shot deaths are “ruining” the game

Difficulty is an expected part of the Diablo 4 endgame but the one-shot deaths common in Season 4’s Pit are frustrating players.

Diablo 4 Season 4 has been a runaway success for the most part. The new changes introduced in the PTR like permanent Helltides, better inventory management for Aspects, and deeper crafting mechanics have been a hit with players.

Word-of-mouth reviews from satisfied Diablo 4 denizens have seen a historic player count for the game on Steam. Unfortunately, Season 4 isn’t entirely without its hiccups.

As players reach the endgame challenge, The Pit of Artificers, they’re noticing a surprising uptick in one-shot deaths. The frustration caused by this has been maddening for some, going so far as to say it’s “ruining” the game.

The Pit of Artificers provides powerful endgame materials to make improvements to your favorite gear. It can scale in difficulty to produce enemies up to level 200 which greatly exceeds that of what players can achieve.

The problem is, players aren’t even making it to that tier before being one-shot by enemies. As explained in one of the many Reddit threads complaining about the issue, even 50,000 HP and max resistances aren’t enough to save players. “I still get one shot by bosses at Pit 75,” one explained.

Even the best build of Diablo 4 Season 4 isn’t immune according to another post detailing their Minion Necromancers struggles. “The one-shot boss mechanics in The Pit are ruining it for me,” the player elaborated. “With Fortify, Barrier, & Life all activated I have 80k+ life. I still get one shot.”

It’s not just bosses that are at fault either, post-death mechanics are a consistent point of contention. “For me, the problem is seeing all the various crap the enemies drop on the ground after they die. That’s 99% of my deaths,” one user commented.

Whether this is an intentional part of the challenge or something that will require rebalancing is unknown at present.

Diablo 4’s development team has announced they’ll be releasing patch notes for the next update in the immediate future. Perhaps they’ll shed some light on the problem.