Diablo 4 player clears level 80 Artificer’s Pit run with a single skill

Diablo 4 players have a recorded love of breaking the game and this single-skill Artificer’s Pit run illustrates that perfectly.

Diablo 4 Season 4 will go down in infamy for its game-changing inclusions, such as permanent Helltides, new crafting mechanics, and a merciful update to Aspects and inventory management. However, something else that might warrant some callbacks is the intriguing balance changes for classes.

The impending Diablo 4 Patch 1.4.3 has left a lot of fans scratching their heads after powerhouses like the Barbarian class received further buffs. Meanwhile, players have pronounced the Druid “dead” after it only gained a minor increase in power.

If you needed any proof of the Barbarian’s supremacy in Diablo 4 Season 4, Reddit user dioiadu’s level 80 Artificer’s Pit run using only a single skill should be enough. The skill in question is Bash, and anyone following the meta will know why.

The run was in response to an earlier post from a player using Barbarian to clear a level 80 Pit with a single weapon, reducing the amount of Affixes giving them buffs. While dioiadu did have the full suite of weapons available for Affixes, they ran the whole pit using only the Bash skill.

Whether the achievement is on the same level as a single weapon run is up for debate. Presently, Bash is ridiculously powerful thanks to an unintended buff to its Tempering that makes the percentage increases multiplicative rather than additive like every other skill in the game.

In practice, where most Tempering offers increases of up to 30% in effectiveness for particular Skills, Bash can be increased many more times thanks to this feature. Blizzard hasn’t addressed the issue in Patch 1.4.3 either, meaning Barbarians will remain stacked for the foreseeable future.

Unfortunately, other classes can’t pull off the same crazy feats and the disparity between the high and low ends in Diablo 4 is something of an issue for the playerbase. Whether the solution is increasing the effectiveness of other classes or lowering the impact of the Barbarian is up to Blizzard.