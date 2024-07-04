Diablo 4’s Artificer’s Pit’s inconsistent respawns have players fuming

The Artificer’s Pit is Diablo 4’s penultimate challenge but poorly placed respawns add a dimension of difficulty that is really grating on some players.

Diablo 4 Season 4 will go down in the game’s history for a near-life-saving overhaul. Major changes to the game’s itemization via deeper crafting mechanics and more meaningful gear upgrades were introduced, and they’re sticking around for good.

Of course, it’s not just mechanical reworks that helped improve the experience. The early game was bolstered with revamped Helltides while the Artificer’s Pit became the new standard by which endgame builds are judged.

Unfortunately, this notoriously difficult challenge dungeon isn’t without its… pitfalls. Diablo 4 players are getting fed up with how the Pit handles its respawns, particularly when it costs them valuable time.

A thread posted by Reddit user LordofDarkChocolate maligned the game’s habit of respawning players in the first level of the Pit, despite dying on the second level. They aren’t alone in their frustrations with plenty of Diablo 4 denizens voicing their own displeasure.

“The checkpoint system in Dungeons is abysmal. All these Campfire Chats and no one has once asked why these are the way they are,” one player complained. “Respwan should be by the portal on level 2. Don’t make us walk through an empty map because of some sort of checkpoint bs,” another added.

Some players have taken this as an incentive “not to die” but the Artificer’s Pit already gives players a penalty to their survivability and clear time upon a Pit death. These inconsistent respawns add an additional penalty in the crucial seconds it takes players to work their way back to the second level.

The issue of respawning on the Pit’s first level despite dying on the second will normally only occur if you fail to travel far enough into the second level. Still, it can be a major hassle as many Diablo 4 players have expressed.