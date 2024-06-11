Diablo 4 players argue patch 1.4.2’s The Pit changes leave a lot to be desired

Diablo 4 Update 1.4.2 fixed many of The Pit’s problems, yet players continue to encounter some lingering issues.

Diablo 4 Season 4 introduced a new endgame challenge in the form of The Pit. Its 200 unlockable tiers offered players lots to sink their teeth into, though its shortcomings left much to be desired.

Users immediately called foul about the jarringly unbalanced difficulty. Boss characters felt too overpowered, for example, especially since some were killing even high-level characters after one or two hits.

As a result, Blizzard packed Diablo 4’s 1.4.2 patch with several fixes, improving Stygian Stone earnings and tweaking boss encounters. Players appreciate these adjustments, but not everyone believes The Pit is free of errors.

Article continues after ad

Reddit user Hidonite sparked somewhat of a debate when saying, “The Pit is much better post-patch.” From their perspective, the experience feels “less hectic now,” since one-shot kills are few and far between and the frequency of boss affixes has been reduced to prevent overlapping.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment The Pit in Diablo 4

By and large, fans in the comments agree Diablo 4’s Pit has received noteworthy improvements. Stygian Stones drop more frequently as promised, for one. Plus, players feel the overall balancing has hit a sweet spot, so much so that “if I die now it’s 95% my fault and I love it,” one person explained.

But many argue that several frustrating issues continue to linger in the wake of Patch 1.4.2’s release.

Article continues after ad

Multiple people pointed out that spider poison damage has progressively gotten worse over time: “Poison dots have felt broken since before resistances were fixed and now it seems worse than ever,” one player claimed.

Others think boss characters still have an excessive amount of HP, too. So, even though damage output is improving, it’s negated by bosses with hefty health bars.

Blizzard developers haven’t addressed this feedback. For now, though, Diablo 4 players can enjoy a better Pit experience than that which launched alongside Season 4.