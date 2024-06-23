Diablo 4 players claim one dungeon change is Season 5’s biggest win

Diablo 4 has been going through a bit of a resurgence after the community has praised some of the changes made in Season 4. With Season 5 set to release in August, many players have also been delighted with the announcement of an upcoming change coming to dungeons.

In an official post on the Blizzard website, the developer confirmed several features that are present on the PTR for Season 5. One of the biggest highlights was the new way to farm dungeons more efficiently.

Specifically, this was explained to players as the following, “You no longer need to reset the dungeon to replay the same boss. Upon killing them, the summoning Altar reappears and allows you to use more resources to play them again.”

This was met with immediate praise on social media, including one player who simply stated “we won” over on Reddit, referencing the amount of time that players had been calling for the change.

Many were quick to agree, with one saying “Same. This is a big enough QOL change that I don’t think I can be bothered to farm bosses anymore this season, knowing how much better it will be in the future. It’s so, so tedious right now that I get bored after like 5 runs in a row.”

Another added, “We won. We got another change that should have been implemented from from start. We can’t be too annoyed, at least they’re listening and changing things, but how did it ever get to live like this?”

Others called for further changes, including a new middle difficulty, saying “I also think a middle variant of the bosses is needed. Something at level 150, costing 2x Mats + 1 Stone and giving 3x loot. (ratio is better than normal, but not as good as tormented). There’s just a big gap between puny Level 100 that insta-dies and Level 200 where you NEED a good build to kill. What about people still working on their gear?”

With Season 5 scheduled for release on August 6, players don’t have too long to wait to jump on and try the new systems.