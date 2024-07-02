Diablo 4 players hope Season 5 salvages The Pit’s “boring” endgame

Despite The Pit being added to Diablo 4 in Season 4, players are already bored despite it being touted as an endgame activity that’d hold your attention for hundreds of hours. They’re already looking to Season 5 to save the endgame.

According to many players who’d rather make a new character and grind than trudge through the The Pit, big changes are needed to get them back on board with their level 100 characters.

Considering the Diablo series has always been focused on endgame content, the fact that some players prefer to make new characters over grinding the endgame is an issue.

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 4’s Loot Reborn update promised a better endgame, but players still aren’t satisfied

“I go days without logging in just to log in and quit in 30 minutes. The new car smell wore off pretty quick,” one Redditor claimed.

“[The Pit] is really really boring. I got to pit 60 something and I just don’t see the point anymore. Why am I getting stronger? To keep doing pits fighting the same mobs in the same tilesets with the same mechanics?” said another.

They continued, “The only thing that’s different enough are the Uber bosses but f*ck me if I’m ever getting to that point, I feel more like rolling another class than continuing the endgame grind.”

One Redditor put it bluntly, “For an endgame activity, The Pit is very boring.”

However, there are some who are hopeful Season 5’s offering will help out with Diablo 4’s endgame woes.

“Hopefully they add more engaging content to the endgame. I personally love Helltides and do Whispers more than the pit. But the new Season 5 activity looks cool if they made it drop better loot,” said one player.

But what’s actually changing in Season 5, and why are some players optimistic?

Diablo 4 Uber Lilith is one of the biggest late-game challenges in Diablo 4

First off, Whisper bounties will take “significantly less time” according to the devs, and they’re increasing the drop rate on Baneful Hearts.

Unique and Mythic Uniques will be available in Whisper Caches, the Purveyor of Curiosities, and Tortured Gifts in Helltides, with a general increase to Mythic Unique drop rates outside of boss drops.

Additionally, since endgame dungeons will no longer have to be replayed to fight the boss again, players can just re-summon them on the spot once they’re defeated.

Though players will still have to run through The Pit for Masterworking, the path to getting a build that can make deep runs in The Pit will be much faster. Not to mention Season 5’s Infernal Hordes mode that’ll add yet another endgame grind.

However, it’s also worth noting Season 5 won’t be changing the Nightmare Dungeon rotation, something that players who are already bored with the game aren’t particularly happy about.

Though users remain displeased with Diablo 4’s current endgame, there’s reason for them to be optimistic for Season 5 and beyond with Vessel of Hatred on the horizon.