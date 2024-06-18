Diablo 4 players are overjoyed with ‘significant nerfs’ to the Artificer’s Pit

Diablo 4’s Artificer’s Pit just got a lot more manageable for the average player thanks to the latest patch.

Diablo 4 Season 4 kicked things off by bringing in a host of new mechanics to shake up the foundational experience of the game. Many of which are sticking around for good.

While things like the new and improved Helltides have sped up Diablo 4’s early game, the Artificer’s Pit is the endgame that players aspire to conquer. Thanks to a number of changes introduced in Patch 1.4.3, running the Pit has gotten much easier.

Diablo 4 players are reporting that the Pit feels “significantly nerfed” but it’s not a point of complaint. While some were already managing ridiculous single-skill runs pre-patch, it was still considered notoriously difficult.

Diablo 4 Patch 1.4.3 did introduce some direct adjustments to difficulty in the pit, but those aren’t the only reasons it feels more accessible. One player reported feeling a major increase in their build’s functionality thanks to a reduction in stat requirements for buffs from Paragon Boards.

Given the sheer volume of changes established by the patch, it’s likely a combination of things that have softened how the Pit feels. Whatever the cause, many Diablo 4 players are excited about the alterations.

“It’s great. Now I don’t have to feel so bad for not swapping to my Bash Barb to speed farm materials,” one user explained. “I can farm the mats efficiently enough with an off-meta build.”

Another player responded that this was the “first, last, and best take”. With the new changes from the patch, players are reporting being able to hit much higher levels of the Pit with minimal adjustments to their build. This should make it far easier to engage with the new Masterworking mechanic introduced in Season 4.