Diablo 4: How to get the Blood Getters Aspect

Diablo 4 Season 4’s build to beat is the minion Necromancer and if you’re looking to improve yours, you’ll want the Blood Getters Aspect. Here’s how to get it.

Players are elated with Diablo 4 Season 4’s game-changing overhaul. A new season always feels like a fresh start but this one’s a little different thanks to the suite of changes introduced in the PTR.

Since the first glimpses of things like the new Codex of Power, Greater Affixes, and the improvements to Helltides, players began working out how they could contribute to new builds. Diablo 4 experts pegged the minion Necromancer as the frontrunner for Season 4’s best build and since the launch of the season, it’s proven itself a contender.

If you’re looking to build your own minion Necromancer then there’s one thing you’ll absolutely need. Here’s a guide on how to get the Blood Getters Aspect in Diablo 4.

What does the Blood Getters Aspect do in Diablo 4?

The Blood Getters Aspect is a Utility Aspect that is unique to Diablo 4’s Necromancer class. It causes your Skeletal Priest minions to Empower you from between 55-70% depending on the level of Aspect you have.

This gives a consistent buff to your damage output and that of your minions. In a numbers game like Diablo 4, this is a huge advantage and it can kick your build into overdrive.

Blizzard Entertainment

How to get the Blood Getters Aspect in Diablo 4

Unfortunately, the Blood Getters Aspect is not a reward for completing one of Diablo 4’s many Dungeons like some others. The only way to add it to your Codex of Power permanently is to extract it from a piece of Legendary Gear that has it.

Thanks to recent changes to the Codex Of Power, it will house the strongest version of the Blood Getters aspect that you have extracted. This means that you can repeatedly imprint it on a valid piece of gear.

The following gear can be imprinted with the Blood Getters Aspect in Diablo 4:

Shield

Helm

Amulet (Power increased by 50%)

Chest Armor

Boots

Gloves

Pants

That should be all the information you need to get ahold of and implement the Blood Getters Aspect in your minion Necromancer build.

For information on building out a minion Necromancer or any other of the classes in Diablo 4, check out our build guides.

